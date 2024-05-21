Baltimore Ravens coach launches youth-focused coaching academy

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the launch of the Harbaugh Coaching Academy Tuesday.

“The Harbaugh Coaching Academy has truly been in development since we were kids,” said Harbaugh. “HCA was born of thousands of coaching lessons learned over the years. It’s a culmination of decades of coaching experience, working with coaches and leaders committed to empowering other coaches who aim to have a greater impact on youth performance and well-being – regardless of the sport.”

The HCA is being launched with support from the legacy coaching family including Coach Jack Harbaugh, National Champion-wining coach Jim Harbaugh and Final Four Coach Tom Crean.

The academy has launched HarbaughCoachingAcademy.org which offers advice, experience, stories, motivation and techniques for coaches to utilize. There is a large video library featuring many well-known names including Andy Reid, Tee Martin, Sean McVay, Dick Vermeil and more.

The website content, which consists of podcasts, videos, articles and more, covers topics like “Non-Confrontational Confrontation”, “Safety in Football”, and “How to Build Mental Toughness in Young Athletes”.

“There’s nothing quite like HCA out there to support and inspire today’s coaches to be their best,” Harbaugh said. “Our goal is to share the wisdom and experiences of exceptional coaches and leaders with those who want to learn from them. Collectively, we can reach and empower more people for good than we could on our own.”

