Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

The two AFC North rivals enjoyed playing one another so much in Week 18 that they decided to meet for a first-round playoff matchup that pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' offense picked up a win Sunday, but does a potential return of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson cloud the outlook of this wild-card weekend game? Which of these longtime rivals will move on to the next round of the AFC playoff bracket? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Bengals first-round postseason game on wild-card weekend:

Ravens at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-9.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-500); Ravens (+400)

Over/under: 4

More odds, injury info for Ravens vs. Bengals

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 26, Ravens 23

Though it may be safe to assume a bit of rust if Lamar Jackson can go, given that Jackson's last game action came more than a month ago, there is a potential option for value with jumping on Baltimore early before the line potentially moves.

Safid Deen: Bengals 34, Ravens 23

The Bengals remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and will have the edge no matter which quarterback starts for Baltimore. While the Ravens would love to have Lamar Jackson back from a knee injury, he certainly won’t be in the rhythm necessary after a long layoff to push them past Cincinnati. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are primed to show the NFL world they belong in the conversation with the Chiefs and Bills atop the AFC, remind us why they got to the Super Bowl last year.

Richard Morin: Bengals 30, Ravens 20

A potential Jackson comeback makes this a tricky one to predict, but the Bengals went 6-1 at home this season and by kickoff will have been in Cincinnati for more than three weeks straight. The Bengals will keep their hopes alive at making a second consectuvie Super Bowl appearence.

