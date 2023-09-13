Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 game

Two AFC North rivals will square off in Week 2 as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens defense made it a nightmare debut for C.J. Stroud in a dominant win against the Houston Texans, and that was with Lamar Jackson not having a shining performance and the backfield taking a big blow with the loss of J.K. Dobbins.

Cincinnati was one of the most disappointing teams of opening week with a 24-3 thumping from the Cleveland Browns. The offense was non-existent, a bad sign from a team that just made Joe Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Bengals overcame an 0-2 start last season to make the playoffs, but things won't be looking good with another loss to a division rival.

Ravens vs. Bengals odds, moneyline, over/under

The Bengals are favorites to defeat the Ravens, according to BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Bengals (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-175); Ravens (+145)

Over/under: 46.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 24, Ravens 17

This is a spot for great value. Cincinnati saw the worst game of Joe Burrow’s career in pouring rain. He will be better and Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will bounce back. The Ravens, unfortunately, already suffered some significant injuries and the most concerning are along the offensive line. I think this is a tremendous spot for Cincy at home.

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 21, Ravens 20

Joe Burrow passed for a career-worst 82 yards Week 1. It’s hard to see that happening again. The Bengals have had sluggish starts the past few seasons. But Cincinnati gets the win this week against a Ravens team already dealing with some injuries at some key spots.

Victoria Hernandez: Bengals 21, Ravens 16

Ja'Marr Chase was embarrassed to lose to some "elves" last week and Joe Burrow will probably want to remind everyone why he's the highest-paid player in the NFL. Losing JK Dobbins doesn't help the Ravens and a tough division matchup on the road will be too hard to overcome.

Jordan Mendoza: Bengals 33, Ravens 27

Cincinnati did not look any good and the Ravens offense wasn't amazing in Week 1, but I think both sides have much better showings this time around. Joe Burrow and company show why they remain a title contender, and the Bengals defense is able to hold off Lamar Jackson enough for their fifth win in the last six meetings between each other.

