Baltimore Ravens announce Black uniforms for MNF game vs. Chiefs

Ravens announce fan-favorite Black uniforms for MNF game vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just when Baltimore Ravens fans thought things couldn't get any better early on this season, the team dropped a bomb on social media Wednesday morning.

With the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) coming to town for Monday Night Football, Baltimore announced they will be wearing the fan-favorite black jerseys.

You asked. We answered.



Black jerseys for Monday Night Football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kJRvKMkWWa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2020

While this uniform is aesthetically pleasing to fans, the team's production when wearing these is even more intriguing.

Baltimore went undefeated in the Black threads last season, with victories coming over the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets.

Ravens went 3-0 in black last season.



— Week 9 (black jerseys, white pants): Ravens 37, Patriots 20

— Week 13 (black jerseys, black pants): Ravens 20, 49ers 17

— Week 15 (black jerseys, black pants): Ravens 42, Jets 21 https://t.co/2Shxl6HtTO — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 23, 2020

There is one mystery surrounding this announcement. What color pants will the team rock? Baltimore typically rotates between three lowers when it comes to the Black tops: White, Purple, and Black.

The team won't announce pants until game day, however, it's clear fans love going Black/Black > anything else.