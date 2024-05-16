Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule revealed

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule was released on Wednesday, May 15.

It was already announced on Monday that the Ravens will open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Kansas City for an AFC Championship rematch.

The full Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule is as follows:

The Ravens finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 13-4 regular season record, clinching the AFC North Division title. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named MVP, his second nod, after throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.