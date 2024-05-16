Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule revealed
BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – The Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule was released on Wednesday, May 15.
It was already announced on Monday that the Ravens will open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Kansas City for an AFC Championship rematch.
The full Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule is as follows:
Week 1: Sept. 5 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 3: Sept. 22 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 5: Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 7: Oct. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 8: Oct. 27 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 10: Nov. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 11: Nov. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12: Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 14: Bye
Week 15: Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. ET
Week 17: Dec. 25 at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET
Week 18: TBD vs. Cleveland Browns
The Ravens finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 13-4 regular season record, clinching the AFC North Division title. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named MVP, his second nod, after throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns.
