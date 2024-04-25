Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft tracker

(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Baltimore Ravens own nine draft picks, including one in the first round.

The Baltimore Ravens had a strong run in the 2023-24 season, finishing as the runners-up for the AFC title.

Despite last season’s playoff run, and having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson returning at quarterback, the Ravens still have areas they need to address on the roster. Baltimore has three open starting roles following free agency and a trade.

What do the Baltimore Ravens need in the 2024 NFL Draft?

These are the picks the Ravens own at the start of the NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 30 overall

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 93

Round 4: No. 113 (from Denver Broncos through New York Jets)

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 165

Round 6: No. 218

Round 7: No. 228 (from Jets)

Round 7: No. 250

These are the players the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2024 NFL Draft

1st round:

The list will be updated as picks are announced.

