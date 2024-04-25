Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft tracker
(WHTM) – The 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Baltimore Ravens own nine draft picks, including one in the first round.
The Baltimore Ravens had a strong run in the 2023-24 season, finishing as the runners-up for the AFC title.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Nittany Insiders
Despite last season’s playoff run, and having two-time MVP Lamar Jackson returning at quarterback, the Ravens still have areas they need to address on the roster. Baltimore has three open starting roles following free agency and a trade.
What do the Baltimore Ravens need in the 2024 NFL Draft?
These are the picks the Ravens own at the start of the NFL Draft:
Round 1: No. 30 overall
Round 2: No. 62
Round 3: No. 93
Round 4: No. 113 (from Denver Broncos through New York Jets)
Round 4: No. 130
Round 5: No. 165
Round 6: No. 218
Round 7: No. 228 (from Jets)
Round 7: No. 250
These are the players the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2024 NFL Draft
1st round:
The list will be updated as picks are announced.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.