Ravens (almost) got away with having 15 men on the field vs. Browns

Every once in a while, referees miss an extra man on the field. It happens.

Yet on Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens somehow pulled off an all-timer.

The Ravens, during the second half of their incredible 47-42 win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, initially got away with having 15 men on the field.

Fifteen.

FIFTEEN MEN ON THE FIELD, DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/AwMqI1zl1i — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 15, 2020

Three of those guys were headed to the sideline, but still. The fact that every single official missed that in the moment is wild. It’s not just one extra man, but four.

The Browns eventually got the penalty called, but had to throw the challenge flag to get it. That set up an eventual 21-yard touchdown grab by Rashard Higgins and a successful two-point conversion that brought Cleveland back within six.

Fans react on Twitter after Ravens had 15 men on the field

MNF viewers couldn’t help but make jokes about the penalty.

We always hear the penalty as "12 men on the field." So, why not try to add a few more? https://t.co/lRDon4W7UH — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) December 15, 2020

Gregg Williams should have tried this pic.twitter.com/HJFDeaBUbp — PFF (@PFF) December 15, 2020

New NFL rule proposal: The penalty for 15-men on the field should be five yards for every player over 11 #Ravens #Browns pic.twitter.com/hCpaHjRDry — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 15, 2020

15 men on the field might be the only effective strategy of stopping Mahomes if we are being honest pic.twitter.com/AQYUeUTLDM — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 15, 2020

15 men on the field?

Ravens had a gathering 😂 — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) December 15, 2020

The refs not throwing a flag for FIFTEEN defenders on the field. pic.twitter.com/PEESPFmR0D — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 15, 2020

Hey, it was worth a shot ... right?

Story continues

The Ravens defense tried to bring everyone — and then some — on Monday night. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: