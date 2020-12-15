Ravens (almost) got away with having 15 men on the field vs. Browns

Every once in a while, referees miss an extra man on the field. It happens.

Yet on Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens somehow pulled off an all-timer.

The Ravens, during the second half of their incredible 47-42 win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, initially got away with having 15 men on the field.

Fifteen.

Three of those guys were headed to the sideline, but still. The fact that every single official missed that in the moment is wild. It’s not just one extra man, but four.

The Browns eventually got the penalty called, but had to throw the challenge flag to get it. That set up an eventual 21-yard touchdown grab by Rashard Higgins and a successful two-point conversion that brought Cleveland back within six.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh
The Ravens defense tried to bring everyone — and then some — on Monday night. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

