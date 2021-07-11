Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini to Auction NFTs For Charity

The first baseman of the Baltimore Orioles, Trey Mancini is planning on selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for charity.

Mancini will be launching the NFT collection on the Ureeqa platform. Mancini will be appearing at the Denver’s Coors field to participate in the Major League Baseball activities on Monday July 12.

The NFT sales are set to go on auction and will benefit the Trey Mancini Foundation. The foundation focuses on colon cancer awareness. Mancini currently advocates for the awareness of cancer due to his own experiences with the disease. Mancini missed the 2020 MLB season due to undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer.

Mancini commented on the NFT auctions saying, “This drop is extremely important to me, not only is it my first experience with NFTs, but the cause is near and dear to my heart.”

The NFT auction will run for 48-hours with the winner of the top-shelf item receiving the bat used by Mancini in the Home Run Derby, including signed cleats from the player. Extras include signed batting gloves and a one-on-one hitting session with Mancini.

MLB active in the crypto space

Mancini’s foray into the NFT and crypto space is not the first for the industry. Major League Baseball (MLB) has been very busy in 2021. Most recently, Candy Digital announced a deal with MLB to produce NFTs. The recent NFT featured Lou Gehrig’s legendary “luckiest man” speech, with the proceeds going to ALS research and awareness.

Topps have also announced that it will be moving into MLB. The first baseball card NFT deck is available for purchase on the WAX blockchain network.

Perhaps the biggest deal in the industry thus far is the recent partnership with MLB and the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The deal became the first-ever global sports league-cryptocurrency exchange partnership. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried commented on the partnership, saying “It’s an honor for FTX to be the first cryptocurrency exchange to be associated with the history and tradition of America’s national pastime.”