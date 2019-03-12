Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Orioles say goodbye to Adam Jones

Tyler Byrum
NBC Sports Washington
Without much Orioles baseball on Monday, many took the time to say goodbye to Adam Jones as he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Orioles say goodbye to Adam Jones

Without much Orioles baseball on Monday, many took the time to say goodbye to Adam Jones as he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Orioles say goodbye to Adam Jones originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Pretty quiet day for the Baltimore Orioles with less than three weeks left until Opening Day. 

Two days ago they reassigned a bunch of players to the minors, but like the club, the team's management also had the day off on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

They're back in action on Tuesday against the Yankess and if you haven't checked out this tribute video to Adam Jones, you should (and grab the tissues). 

Injuries: 

Chris Davis (Hip): Davis took at-bats in sim game Saturday. Expected back soon, will be available Opening Day

Mark Trumbo (Knee): Questionable for Opening Day.

Coming Up:

Tuesday 3/12: Orioles at Yankees, 6:35 p.m., George M. Steinbrenner Field
Wednesday 3/13: Blue Jays vs. Orioles , 1:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium 
Thursday 3/14: Twins vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium 

Source: Rotoworld

MORE ORIOLES NEWS: 

What to Read Next