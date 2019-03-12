Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Orioles say goodbye to Adam Jones originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Pretty quiet day for the Baltimore Orioles with less than three weeks left until Opening Day.

Two days ago they reassigned a bunch of players to the minors, but like the club, the team's management also had the day off on Monday.

They're back in action on Tuesday against the Yankess and if you haven't checked out this tribute video to Adam Jones, you should (and grab the tissues).

Injuries:

Chris Davis (Hip): Davis took at-bats in sim game Saturday. Expected back soon, will be available Opening Day

Mark Trumbo (Knee): Questionable for Opening Day.

Coming Up:

Tuesday 3/12: Orioles at Yankees, 6:35 p.m., George M. Steinbrenner Field

Wednesday 3/13: Blue Jays vs. Orioles , 1:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium

Thursday 3/14: Twins vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium





