Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Gabriel Ynoa's performance spoiled by the lack of O's offense

Quinton Mayo
NBC Sports Washington
The Orioles weren't able to keep the hot streak going as they fell to the Cleveland Indians Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Gabriel Ynoa's performance spoiled by the lack of O's offense

The Orioles weren't able to keep the hot streak going as they fell to the Cleveland Indians Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Gabriel Ynoa's performance spoiled by the lack of O's offense originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Check out the latest news & notes surrounding the Baltimore Orioles.

Player Notes:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

RHP Gabriel Ynoa allowed one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in Sunday's loss to the Indians. Ynoa pitched well but the Orioles gave him no offensive help on the afternoon in what finished as a 2-0 defeat.

3B Rio Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Indians. Ruiz picked up the Orioles' lone extra-base hit on the afternoon.

The Orioles optioned LHP Tanner ScotttoTriple-A Norfolk. Scott appeared in 12 games out of the Orioles' bullpen this season, garnering a 5.56 ERA and 2.29 WHIP.

Injuries:

RP Josh Rogers: Elbow, out indefinitely

RP Josh LucasShoulder, out indefinitely 

OF DJ Stewart: Ankle, possibly early July

RP Alex Cobb: Back, 2020

SP Nate Karnes: Arm, out indefinitely

DH Mark Trumbo: Knee, out indefinitely

Coming Up:

Tuesday 7/2: Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m., Tropicana Field

Wednesday 7/3: Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m., Tropicana Field

Friday 7/5: Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m., Rogers Centre

Source: Rotoworld

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

What to Read Next

Back