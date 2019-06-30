Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Gabriel Ynoa's performance spoiled by the lack of O's offense originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Check out the latest news & notes surrounding the Baltimore Orioles.

Player Notes:

RHP Gabriel Ynoa allowed one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in Sunday's loss to the Indians. Ynoa pitched well but the Orioles gave him no offensive help on the afternoon in what finished as a 2-0 defeat.

3B Rio Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Indians. Ruiz picked up the Orioles' lone extra-base hit on the afternoon.

The Orioles optioned LHP Tanner ScotttoTriple-A Norfolk. Scott appeared in 12 games out of the Orioles' bullpen this season, garnering a 5.56 ERA and 2.29 WHIP.

Injuries:

RP Josh Rogers: Elbow, out indefinitely

RP Josh Lucas: Shoulder, out indefinitely

OF DJ Stewart: Ankle, possibly early July

RP Alex Cobb: Back, 2020

SP Nate Karnes: Arm, out indefinitely

DH Mark Trumbo: Knee, out indefinitely

Coming Up:

Tuesday 7/2: Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m., Tropicana Field

Wednesday 7/3: Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m., Tropicana Field

Friday 7/5: Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m., Rogers Centre

