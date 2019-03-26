Baltimore Orioles Roundup: Alex Cobb won't be ready for Opening Day, Mark Trumbo lands on 60-day DL originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

This is not a drill. We are just about 48 hours away from Opening Day.

Here's the latest Orioles news and notes.

Player Notes:

Dwight Smith Jr. went three-for-three with a pair of solo home runs against the New York Mets Monday. Since being picked up from the Blue Jays March 8, Smith Jr. is 12-for 28 with five homers.

Against the Mets Monday, pitcher Dylan Bundy gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings lowering his spring ERA from 7.94 to 7.89.

Alex Cobb will not be ready for Opening Day. The Orioles have placed what would have been their Opening Day starter on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain. The injury is considered minor.

The Orioles purchased the contract of catcher Jesus Sucre from Triple-A Norfolk.

Injuries:

DH Mark Trumbo: Knee, 60-day DL

SP Alex Cobb: Groin, 10-day DL

RP Richard Bleier: Shoulder, sidelined

C Austin Wynns: Oblique, 10-day DL

Coming Up:

Thursday 3/28: Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., Yankee Stadium

Saturday 3/30: Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., Yankee Stadium

Sunday 3/31: Orioles vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., Yankee Stadium

