Baltimore Orioles promote Ferndale graduate McGough to Triple-A Norfolk

The Baltimore Orioles promoted Ferndale High School graduate Trey McGough to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides Wednesday night.

McGough, a left-handed pitcher and former draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates, began the season with the Double-A Bowie Baysox.

In 12 relief appearances this year, McGough recorded a 1.83 ERA over 19.2 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts over six walks. The southpaw posted a 0.81 WHIP and opponents batted .152 against him with right-handers batting .091.

McGough started out the season by not allowing a run through his first seven innings pitched and gave up only two earned runs across 12 innings in April.

A former starting pitcher converted into a reliever, McGough did not give up an earned run in nine of his 12 outings this year.

The 26-year-old Johnstown native and former AAABA Tournament player debuted in the Orioles system in 2023 after being acquired from the Pirates in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft in December 2022.

McGough was kept out of game action until early August while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

After five appearances among FCL Orioles, Single-A Delmarva, and High-A Aberdeen, McGough was assigned to Double-A Bowie on Sept. 5. He made two appearances with the Baysox and struck out six over four innings thrown.

The former Mount St. Mary’s University arm earned an invite to pitch in the Arizona Fall League for the Mesa Solar Sox. He was named an Arizona Fall League All-Star after he struck out 12 batters over nine innings to a 3.00 ERA. He did not allow an earned run in five of his seven outings with Mesa.

McGough returns to Triple-A for the first time since 2022 after spending the year with Triple-A Indianapolis, but it’s his first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk since joining the Orioles organization.