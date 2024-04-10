Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (6-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-4)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston had a 78-84 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .424.

Baltimore has a 6-4 record overall and a 2-2 record in road games. The Orioles have a 4-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill leads the Red Sox with six home runs while slugging .906. Jarren Duran is 14-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 6-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .228 batting average, 1.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (toe), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.