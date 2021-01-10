Baltimore legend Ed Reed did not like Ravens' logo stomping vs. Titans

Ed Reed didn't like Ravens' logo stomping vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following a fourth-quarter interception by Marcus Peters -- one that practically sealed the Ravens' victory over the Titans -- several Baltimore players ran to Tennessee's midfield logo to celebrate the turnover.

Leave it to Marcus Peters to return the logo stomping favor. pic.twitter.com/676XSsZ37W — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 10, 2021

Shortly after the celebration, former Ravens safety Ed Reed took to Twitter to show his disappointment in his former team's antics.

"Love my ravens but win with class," the Hall of Famer tweeted.

Love my ravens but win with class. — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) January 10, 2021

Baltimore was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the celebration.

Of course, Baltimore's decision to celebrate on the Titans' logo stemmed from an incident that occurred during the team's regular season meeting in November.

During pregame warmups during that Week 11 matchup -- one that took place in Baltimore -- several Titans players were stomping on the Ravens logo, irking head coach John Harbaugh.

Last time the #Ravens and Titans matched up, John Harbaugh and Malcolm Butler met face-to-face at Baltimore’s midfield logo. pic.twitter.com/jYM37bsfl0 — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) January 10, 2021

After the game, Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said the celebration was not planned or meant to be disrespectful.

"This is an emotional football game," Wolfe said. "Sometimes, you act out of emotion. I felt like it was a good time to do that. So we did. It wasn't disrespect. It was more about team unity."