Baltimore lands Texas RB Bijan Robinson in CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens are emerging as a popular landing spot for running back Bijan Robinson in several NFL mock drafts recently.

Buffalo and Philadelphia have been common destinations for the former Texas star as well. However, Robinson may not be on the board when the Bills are on the clock at pick No. 27.

The Eagles would likely have to select Robinson with the No. 10 overall pick and/or trade back a few spots. The middle of the first round seems to be the sweet spot of where Robinson will be drafted.

In CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft, Robinson was taken off of the board with Baltimore’s No. 22 overall pick.

Baltimore is a team that appreciates a good deal and Bijan Robinson is the best value on the board. Ravens running backs have been unable to stay healthy and Robinson offers a bit of consistency to the role. – Josh Edwards

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, and will run through Saturday, April 29.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire