Baltimore gets Lamar Jackson WR help with Rashod Bateman at No. 27 in NFL Draft

Ravens select Rashod Bateman, Jayson Oweh in 1st round of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens offense had a glaring need for wide receiver playmaker in the 2020 season. With the 27th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, Baltimore selected Rashod Bateman to give quarterback Lamar Jackson just that.

The former Minnesota Gopher addresses one of Baltimore's most glaring needs in a big way. In three seasons with the Gophers, Bateman caught 147 passes for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns in 31 games, also surpassing 100 yards on 10 separate occasions. Bateman, the first Gopher drafted in the first round since 2006, forwent his senior season after playing five games with Minnesota to focus on the draft after a scary COVID outbreak on his college team.

With needs at interior offensive line, right tackle, and edge rusher, Baltimore opted to go with the versatile receiver at No. 27 before drafting Penn State linebacker Jayson Oweh at No. 31.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Bateman can play out wide and in the slot. Bateman was the fifth wide receiver selected in the first round after Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Kadarius Toney were taken off the board earlier.

The Ravens have ranked toward the bottom of the league in passing stats since Jackson took over under center, including a dead last finish last season with 171.2 yards per game through the air during the 2020-21 season. The likes of Willie Snead IV and a failed stint with Dez Bryant couldn't give Jackson the help he needed at times last season.

Story continues

General manager Eric DeCosta hasn't shied away from saying the offensive identity of Baltimore's offense has been, and will continue to be, through the running game with Jackson's legs. Bateman gives them another option to diversify their play calling and offensive schemes, while also taking some pressure off Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to carry the receiving load all on his own.

After trading away Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City for several picks, Baltimore was linked locally and from several national mock drafts to Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins. Instead, DeCosta opted to further bolster the Ravens defense, taking a linebacker in the first round for the second consecutive season after picking LSU's Patrick Queen last year.

Oweh was a First Team All-Big Ten selection despite not recording a sack in his senior season. With 4.3-level speed in the 40-yard dash, though, Oweh will be a force to be reckoned with when sweeping across the field to plug holes and make plays.