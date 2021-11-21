Baltimore at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Baltimore at Chicago How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Baltimore (6-3), Chicago (3-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Baltimore at Chicago Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

Here comes the Baltimore running game.

It doesn’t matter who’s carrying the ball – the thing works. Having Lamar Jackson helps – duh – but the Ravens are able to grind, pound, and then 8 takes over in the second half.

Chicago’s run defense hasn’t been anything special, and it’s not going to be a whole lot better without Khalil Mack for the rest of the year – even though he was just okay. It allowed well over 100 yards in each of the last four games, and Baltimore will be patient enough to grind out the attack and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Chicago Will Win

Baltimore should have just the style Chicago likes.

The Raven passing game has been stronger, but this isn’t likely going to be any type of up-and-down shootout. The Bears have had two weeks to prepare for Jackson – who’s iffy with an illness – and their own backfield should be able to mix up the ground attack with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and Justin Fields all spreading out the rushing wealth.

Yes, Baltimore’s run defense has been great, but it hasn’t faced a whole slew of great backs. Cincinnati with Joe Mixon and Indianapolis with Jonathan Taylor were able to do it.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

The two weeks off will be big for the Bears, but Baltimore also had some extra time after the Thursday night loss to Miami.

The Bears will look and play okay for about a half, and then Baltimore will go Baltimore and turn it on in the second. It wasn’t able to do it against the Dolphins, but defense will get the job done as Jackson heats up.

Story continues

Baltimore at Chicago Prediction, Line

Baltimore 23, Chicago 20

Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Get a 2nd opinion on the Baltimore Ravens vs Chicago Bears game from our friends at Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side,total, 1st half, and exotics.

Must See Rating: 3

5: Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts

1: Paris In Love

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings