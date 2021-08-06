Baltimore businesses begin requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 tests
Baltimore music venue Ottobar appears to be the first in the area to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend its concerts.
“He kept saying no [to the vaccine] because he was scared. He said, ‘I’m going to die … I’m going to make you a widow at 60 years old.’ And he did”
The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.
Tribues paid to councillor who was an ‘advocate for liberty and limited government’ as critics call out apparent Covid denial prior to death
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As a result, the hospital in Cousins’ hometown no longer wishes to be associated with him. Cousins had served as a spokesman for Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan, the town where Cousins was a star athlete at Holland Christian High School. The hospital announced today [more]
‘Kids need to be in school,’ says White House Press Secretary
There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.
Mridul Datta put Blackburn on the medical map in 1971 when he set up the first vasectomy clinic in the North West.
Travis Campbell called his son this week with a big request. He asked the 14-year-old to commit to giving his sister away at her wedding someday if Campbell does not make it out of the intensive care unit. "I messed up big time, you guys - I didn't get the vaccine," Campbell said in a Wednesday video posted to his Facebook page. He filmed it from a Virginia hospital bed, where he has spent nearly two weeks battling covid-19.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interes
Leslie Lawrenson’s partner says he ‘paid ultimate price’ for making a ‘terrible mistake’ over jab
The side effects—and the life-changing results—you need to know about.
Before Uber employees can return to the office, they must be vaccinated. That isn't the case for Uber drivers and passengers.
‘I’m going to go every year until I die, whether Covid kills me or a head-on collision’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested to an audience in Alabama that government workers should be shot if they come knocking on their doors asking if they have been vaccinated.
As Canadians prepare to welcome Americans across the Canada-U.S. border on Monday, Canada's top doctors are stressing that domestic COVID-19 transmission is most likely to drive a fourth wave of the pandemic.
This week the surgeon general announced that the ‘odds are high’ that The Food and Drug Administration would approve COVID-19 […] The post ‘Odds are high’ FDA will approve COVID vaccines for children under 12 during next school year appeared first on TheGrio.
Overwhelming evidence shows vaccines save lives. But those against the shot are adamant in their beliefs. The biggest problem: Trust.
The subtleties of how genes are transcribed into RNA molecules like the one depicted here are key to understanding the inner workings of cells. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea We combined a machine learning algorithm with knowledge gleaned from hundreds of biological experiments to develop a technique that allows biomedical researchers to figure out the functions of the proteins that turn g
Fully vaccinated lawmaker called face coverings a form of ‘virtue signalling’ before falling ill
In the late 1980s, on a school day in early March at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, classes were suspended for a day. The entire student body was sent to the gymnasium and lined up. A student at the school had recently returned from a trip abroad and had come down with the measles. The health department acted quickly to stave off an epidemic by deciding on a mass vaccination of ...
Demand for the coronavirus vaccine nearly quadrupled in Louisiana over the last few weeks, The New York Times reported.