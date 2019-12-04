Baltimore Archdiocese gifts Pope Francis custom Ravens jersey

The Baltimore Ravens just gained a powerful ally.

Pope Francis jumped onto the Ravens bandwagon Tuesday morning when the Baltimore Archdiocese presented him with a custom Ravens jersey signed by Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh.

#Blessed. 🙏



@archbalt is in Rome to meet with @Pontifex and brought him a custom Ravens jersey signed by @Lj_era8 and Coach Harbaugh! pic.twitter.com/sqgrDqursX



— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2019

It's unsurprising to see with the way Baltimore has become the top team in the AFC. After taking down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Baltimore has cemented itself as the new Super Bowl favorite.

The pope already gave his blessing to the NFC-leading New Orleans Saints this season, setting up what could in all likelihood be the Super Bowl LIV matchup.

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

The Ravens are riding an eight-game winning streak without any kind of previous blessing, but having the pope on their side certainly won't hurt.

