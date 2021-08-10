Baltic Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Tire Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Baltic Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, OTR, Two-Wheeler), By Demand Category (Replacement, OEM), By Tire Type (Radial, Bias), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baltic Tire Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Tire Type, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128261/?utm_source=GNW

Baltic tire market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% through the forecast period to reach 2826.68 thousand units by 2026 because of growing demand for passenger cars and increasing vehicle fleet across the Baltic region. The expanding fleet size of Baltic countries is one of the primary reasons driving the automobile tire industry. Owing to technical developments and competition, the average life of automobiles in the region has been improving, assisting the country’s fleet size expansion. Furthermore, the expansion of the fleet is assisted significantly by rising automotive sales. The majority of the people in the region prefer to travel by personal automobile rather than via public transportation, hence there is a strong need for replacement tires throughout the region. Due to COVID-19, almost all automobile manufacturing, showrooms, and workshops were shut, and sales plummeted. According to a research released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association in October 2020, output losses in the European Union due to factory closures were at least 4,024,036 motor cars between January 1 and September 30, 2020 (including passenger cars, trucks, vans, buses, and coaches for the 27 EU countries and the UK). This figure also reflects a sharp drop in automotive sales in the Baltic region, which has a direct influence on the region’s OEM tire industry.
Baltic Tire market can be divided into four categories: vehicle type, demand category, tire type, and country.In terms of vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominates the tire market in the Baltic region, and is projected to continue to do so in the future.

OTR tires, on the other hand, are predicted to grow at a faster rate than any other vehicle type. In terms of demand category, replacement tires have taken over the overall tire market in the Baltic region, and given that no OEMs are expected to open in the forecast period.
Based on tire type, radial tires hold a market share of over 90% and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.Better control, superior durability, and improved fuel efficiency, as well as increased weight carrying capability, are the main factors affecting radial tire sales in the Baltic region.

Based on country, Lithuania has a market share of approximately 47% in Baltic countries in 2020, and it is predicted to grow in the forecast period due to increased demand for personal vehicles and population compared to other Baltic countries.
Major players operating in the Baltic Tire market are Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Goodyear Dunlop Tires Baltic OÜ, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Continental AG, Pirelli & S.P.A., Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Yokohama Europe Gmbh, Kumho Tire Europe GmbH are the key players developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new product developments. Players operating in the market are improving R&D capabilities while enhancing operational efficiency to register positive growth.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in market size of the Baltic Tire market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Baltic Tire market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Baltic Tire market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the Baltic Tire market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Baltic Tire market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for the Baltic Tire market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Baltic Tire market
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the Baltic region.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the Baltic region.
The analyst calculated the market size of Baltic Tire market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders
• Research organizations and consulting companies
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Baltic Tires

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Baltic Tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Baltic Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Passenger Car
o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o OTR
o Two-Wheeler
• Baltic Tire Market, By Demand Category:
o Replacement
o OEM
• Baltic Tire Market, By Tire Type:
o Radial
o Bias
• Baltic Tire Market, By Country
o Lithuania
o Latvia
o Estonia

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128261/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • Southwest Airlines demands that flight website Kiwi provides details about its ties with Skiplagged, in the latest stage of an escalating legal battle

    In a court filing, Southwest Airlines sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.