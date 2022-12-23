Baltazar Leguizamón hopes to become first Argentine NASCAR driver

Driver Baltazar Leguizamón hopes to become the first native of Argentina to make his NASCAR national series debut, with MBM Motorsports aiming to provide the opportunity.

Baltazar Leguizamon

The 22-year-old native of Arrecifes, a province 112 miles northwest of Buenos Aires, is hopeful to make starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, according to a press release from the team. Leguizamón won the 2018 Atlantic Championship Series title and earned a runner-up championship finish in the inaugural season of F3 Americas, also in 2018. Leguizamón has also competed in Top Race V6, an Argentine touring car series.

“I am really proud to be the first Argentinean with a NASCAR national series license,” Leguizamón said in a release. “It’s been a long way on my career living my dream in international motorsports. All the hard work is paying off right now.”

“This is huge for us, for my country, and for South America. It‘s my childhood dream beginning to come true.”

The team’s release noted Leguizamón still needs to secure financial backing to set a definitive date for his debut, but the team implied it is targeting one of the eight road or street courses on the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Leguizamón’s inaugural start. Circuit of The Americas marks the first road course on the circuit on March 25.

“I am very thankful to everyone involved with this project: the NASCAR administration, Bruce Bohlander, and Carl Long of MBM Motorsports, who opened this door for me and is helping me into this,” Leguizamón said in a release. “We’ve won in seven different series, and we want to keep going at this very seriously.”