Late Balsdon double earns GB win against India

Grace Balsdon's double prevented Great Britain from suffering three successive defeats [Getty Images]

Grace Balsdon scored twice in the final quarter as Great Britain's women came from behind to beat India 3-2 in the Pro League.

GB got the game's first goal when Charlotte Watson slotted the ball through Savita Punia's pads.

India levelled before the end of the first quarter when Lalremsiami deflected a Neha Goyal shot past Jessica Buchanan.

GB, who lost to Australia on Saturday and the USA on Thursday, went behind when Kaur Navneet got a late touch to send the ball past Buchanan, and again looked destined for defeat.

But Balsdon took advantage of two penalty corners in the final quarter to score two goals in two minutes and seal victory.

"That's the fight and desire we can produce," Balsdon told TNT Sports. "We did really well, particularly in that fourth quarter.

"Getting a win is really important, showing we can bounce back. We picked ourselves back up and proved we can come out and score goals. It's great."

India have played all of their 16 matches and will finish eighth, while Great Britain are seventh with 12 points from 10 games.

Great Britain's men are also in action against India on Sunday (14:30 BST).