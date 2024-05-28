'Balogun signs new Rangers contract' - gossip

Leon Balogun, who was due to be out of contract with Rangers this summer, has signed a new one-year deal after a strong end to the season by the 35-year-old German-born Nigeria cap. (Scottish Sun)

Abdallah Sima has hinted he is ready to commit his long-term future to Rangers because Ibrox "feels like home" after the 22-year-old Senegal forward's season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, where he is entering the final year of his contract. (The Herald)

Rangers will have to pay £3.5m should they complete the signing of Adama Traore and discussions with Ferenvaros are at an advanced stage for the transfer of 28-year-old despite several European big names being interested in the Mali winger after he helped his side win the Hungarian league title. (Africafoot)

Panama centre-half Jose Cordoba is poised to sign for Rangers after the Scottish Premiership runners-up took time to decide whether to close the deal with Levski Sofia due to the 22-year-old's doubts about the move. (Matte Moretto on X)

Jose Cordoba will undergo a medical to complete his transfer to Rangers from Levski Sofia before joining the Panama squad preparing from the Copa America, with the Bulgarian club reportedly initially receiving £2m, plus £1.2m in bonuses, after interest from Norwich City passed in the centre-half. (Topsport)

