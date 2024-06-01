Balogun signs one-year Rangers extension

Leon Balogun has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Rangers, the club has announced.

The 35-year-old is in his second spell at Ibrox, having initially moved to Glasgow in 2020 and winning the league under Steven Gerrard the following year.

After a short spell south of the border with Queens Park Rangers, the defender returned to the Light Blues last term, making 19 appearances and lifting the League Cup.

“I am very, very happy and privileged to be able to extend my contract at a club like Rangers," Balogun said.

"I have said in the past I wish I could’ve been here sooner in my career because it fuels the fire to succeed all the time.

“I want to win more trophies here and win more titles. As a player, you want to make sure you are part of the history of this club because there are not many places in the world where there is a greater honour or a greater privilege.”