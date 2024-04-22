Balogun hails Rangers 'resilience' and 'character'

Leon Balogun says Rangers showed their "resilience" to shut out Hearts and progress to the Scottish Cup final.

Making his first start since early February, the centre-back enjoyed an impressive afternoon in defence as the Ibrox side got back to winning ways at Hampden.

"It felt good to be out there and show some resilience with a clean sheet," the 35-year-old said.

"I think it was very important to bounce back against a team that’s having a very good season. They never made it easy for us."

Having gone three games without a win in the league, Balogun says it would have been "easy to watch those games back and feel sorry for yourself".

But Rangers showed "the character instilled in the team" to keep their hopes of a domestic treble alive.

"Even though we have had bad performances, the manager makes sure he reminds us of what we have to do," Balogun added.

“You can see from the training sessions as well the confidence slowly builds back up."