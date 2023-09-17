Balmain's Olivier Rousteing Says Thieves Stole 'More Than 50 Pieces' From the Brand's Spring Collection

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

No fashion week is without its share of drama, but it seems things have been particularly trying ahead of Balmain's upcoming Spring 2024 presentation, set for Sept. 27 in Paris. On Saturday, Olivier Rousteing, who has served as the brand's creative director since 2011, took to Instagram to share that over the weekend, hijackers stole a truck with a shipment containing "more than 50 Balmain pieces," from the in-progress collection.

According to Rousteing, the robbery went down when the truck was making a delivery from the airport to Balmain's headquarters. He reports that the truck driver is safe, but the garments have not been recovered.

But the Balmain show, it seems, will go on.

"We are redoing everything," wrote Rousteing in his Instagram caption, adding, "But this is so disrespectful." He acknowledged his team, suppliers and all of the workers putting in effort to bring the spring show to fruition, writing, "Please be safe, this is the world we are living in. Love you my Balmain team and we won't give up."

Representatives from Balmain did not immediately respond to Fashionista's request for further comment.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.