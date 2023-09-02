Ballymacormick Point: Dead whale washes up on County Down coast

A dead whale has washed up on the shoreline near Bangor in County Down, leading to the closure of access paths to Ballymacormick Point.

The National Trust said it had to temporarily restrict access to the area because the whale carcass "poses a health and safety risk".

"Given the difficulty of the terrain and size of the whale, this is a challenging removal process," it added.

The site is between Ballyholme beach and Groomsport.

In a post on its Strangford Lough & Ards Peninsula Facebook page, the National Trust asked the public to follow all signage and avoid the area.