Bally Sports trolls Ohio State during Detroit Tigers game

You love to see it.

For now, there will be no respite for Ohio State fans as it pertains to the Michigan football rivalry, no matter how much they try to downplay and cope with the past three years. And if you’re a Buckeye who likes either the Detroit Tigers or the Houston Astros, you got a little medicine on Sunday.

Former OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off of his rookie season with the Houston Texans. As a part of the community, Stroud made his way to see the Astros play in person and the broadcast for Bally Sports managed to catch a glimpse of him on camera. Instead of strictly singing his accolades or simply labeling him as the Texans QB, Bally noted his biggest failures: he never beat the Wolverines.

Bally Sports added his record against Michigan to its chyron during the baseball game — something that many Detroit Tigers fans watching certainly had to take with glee.

Shout out to Bally Sports for the heart warming graphic at the bottom 😂〽️ #GoBlue #BeatOhio pic.twitter.com/EIELmoMZGi — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) June 16, 2024

Stroud got his start in Columbus in 2020, a year when The Game was canceled due to COVID. But he didn’t become the bona fide starter until the next year, and though it had rocky beginnings, he was as solid as they come by the time he ended up in Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines. But Michigan upset the Buckeyes, 42-27, in a game where the OSU offense was able to drive the field often, but couldn’t finish.

The following year in Columbus, Michigan was the underdog, yet again. And Stroud had a masterful first half, but the Wolverine defense clamped down in the second, and the OSU offense only managed three points in the second half. Thus, as he left following his junior year, Stroud did not beat Michigan during his tenure with the scarlet and gray.

As a result, teamed up in the NFL with former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins — who hadn’t beaten Ohio State during his time in Ann Arbor — the duo called a truce, as neither had beaten the other. What has resulted has been a prolific matching between the duo as Collins has become Stroud’s No. 1 target in Houston.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire