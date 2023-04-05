Bally Sports reportedly misses payment to Cleveland Guardians. Here's what could happen next

Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez hits a fifth-inning RBI double in front of A's catcher Carlos Perez in Oakland, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

The pitch clock isn’t the only one Cleveland Guardians fans will be watching in the coming days.

Time is currently ticking down with respect to Bally Sports' carriage agreement with the team. This past weekend, Bally's parent company the Diamond Sports Group, missed a payment to the team.

The Guardians are one of two teams in recent days – the Minnesota Twins being the other – who did not receive rights payments from Diamond Sports, according to Sports Business Journal.

Not making a payment on the reported $50 million per year deal triggers a 15-day grace period where Bally could still make a payment.

The Guardians had no comment.

Guardians fans shouldn't hold their breath waiting. The New York Post reported recently that Cleveland would be one of those teams that Bally rejects as they move to try to acquire streaming rights for professional sports teams across the spectrum from MLB to the NBA to the NHL.

Their current business model, based on the increasing antiquated cable TV economy where content providers are compensated per viewer, is quickly evolving because of cord cutting. With the average cable TV package costing $217.42 per month, it’s not difficult to see why more than 20 million households found alternative ways to view television since 2016. Cord cutting is expected to continue its rapid acceleration, putting traditional pay TV in a bind.

It would, perhaps, be a different story if Diamond held streaming rights for Guardians games as they do for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, but they do not.

Guardians broadcasts reportedly do not cover the cost of their rights fees, which potentially leaves them and fans in the cold.

That’s probably unlikely to happen, however, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has promised the league would step into ensure fans had access to games.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Late payment starts waiting game for Bally Sports, Guardians