Bally Sports parent company likely to shut down in 2024; What it means for Detroit

Diamond Sports Group, the company that owns and operates Bally Sports Detroit and 18 other Bally regional networks in the U.S., will most likely shut down after the conclusion of the 2024 MLB regular season after a judge approved a wind-down plan for the company this week.

Diamond finalized a deal with the NBA and is working to complete a deal with the NHL that would permit them to broadcast the rest of the games this current season for the two leagues. They are working on a similar deal with the MLB that would continue their coverage through the end of the 2024 season.

A United States federal judge approved Diamond's wind-down plan in court on Wednesday, according to the Athletic. Judge Christopher Lopez approved a plan by Diamond that would allow the company to stream NBA, NHL, and MLB games through the end of September 2024 — the end of baseball season — and then begin paying off debt to creditors, including by liquidating or selling off potential assets.

Lopez approved a term sheet between Diamond and the NBA which would allow the company to continue its broadcasts of 15 NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons, through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Diamond is most likely going to liquidate following the 2024 MLB season after they declared bankruptcy in March in an effort to save money for creditors. Sinclair Inc. purchased Diamond in 2019 in an effort to become the main cable sports news network but streaming and the decline of cable TV torpedoed the investment, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Sinclair’s lawyers believe liquidation in late 2024 is the most likely outcome, although Diamond’s attorney said it’s not the only option. Diamond filed a lawsuit against the parent company, claiming Sinclair took $1.5 billion from the company and continued to siphon assets as the business deteriorated, which Sinclair denied.

The news of a potential end could be music to Detroit fans' ears as they've had to deal with countless bugs and crashes by Bally's streaming app during Pistons and Detroit Red Wings games early this season.

As for the new TV homes for these games, that's still to be determined. The San Diego Padres were an early example of a team that Diamond Sports Group decided not to pay, meaning they lost in on the cash coming in but took back over their rights. MLB took over the streaming rights.

