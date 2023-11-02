Bally Sports: App is working, so you should be able to watch Detroit Red Wings, Pistons

Bally Sports Detroit

Viewers who rely on the Bally Sports app to watch the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons have endured a frustrating start to the week.

Monday's games – the Wings at the New York Islanders, the Pistons at the Oklahoma City Thunder – could not be viewed via the app because of a technical issue prevented users from logging into the service.

Two nights later, on Wednesday when the Pistons were playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, that was still an issue.

Whitney Burak, vice president of communications at Bally, told the Free Press the problem finally has been resolved.

"Service was restored at approximately 9:30pm ET last night for users streaming on the Bally Sports app and website," Burak said via email Thursday.

Thursday's game between the Red Wings and Florida Panthers is on Bally Sports Detroit Extra, and Thursday's Pistons game at the New Orleans Pelicans is on Bally Sports Detroit.

The Wings and Pistons were also both in action Monday, and app viewers weren't happy they couldn't watch either team.

Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/GM of Bally Sports, said of Monday's problems that they "were cruising along right on schedule until we were informed that the highly regarded third party identity service called Okta is currently experiencing a widespread outage and preventing users from logging in to our service."

While all games have been viewable on cable television, streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years. In mid-2022, Bally Sports released its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, which costs $19.99 a month or $189.99 for a year.

