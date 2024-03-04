Ballot breakdown | Welcome back, Gonzaga

Mar. 4—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Illinois beat writer Scott Richey is in his ninth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here's how his ballot shook out this week:

1. Houston 1

2. Connecticut 2

3. Purdue 3

4. Tennessee 4

5. North Carolina 6

6. Iowa State 8

7. Arizona 9

8. Marquette 5

9. Creighton 12

10. Duke 11

11. Baylor 20

12. Illinois 14

13. Auburn 10

14. Alabama 15

15. Washington State 16

16. South Carolina 17

17. Kansas 7

18. Utah State 19

19. San Diego State 21

20. Kentucky NR

21. Nevada 22

22. Brigham Young 25

23. Gonzaga NR

24. Saint Mary's 18

25. Dayton 13

Who's up

Gonzaga fell out of the AP Top 25 on Jan. 15. It was a first for the Bulldogs since 2016. A streak of 143 consecutive weeks ranked snapped. Had to be done. Gonzaga was 11-5 and fresh off a loss at Santa Clara. It was the Broncos' first win against the Bulldogs since 2011, ending a streak of 26 straight losses. Gonzaga made it back into the AP Top 25 last week and back on our ballot this week after finishings its regular season slate with a 70-57 win at Saint Mary's. The Bulldogs will take an eight-game winning streak into the West Coast Conference tournament and have won 13 of their last 14 games — the only loss at home, by two points, to the Gaels. It's what Mark Few and Co. needed to happen. Few's first 24 seasons as Gonzaga coach included NCAA tournament appearances in every season it happened. The Bulldogs beating Kentucky, San Francisco and Saint Mary's down the stretch insures they get another one.

Who's down

The good news for Kansas over the weekend? Veteran guard Kevin McCullar Jr. was back in the starting lineup after missing five of the previous eight games with a knee injury and put up 20 points against Baylor. The bad news for the Jayhawks? They still lost to the Bears to finish off an 0-2 week that included a home loss to BYU that the Cougars basically controlled from the jump. McCullar's wavering health in February shined a bright spotlight on the biggest issue for this Kansas team. The Jayhawks have zero depth. If the starters can't get it done — or are unavailable like in McCullar's case — they're in trouble. That group is still talented. Still includes an All-American caliber center in Hunter Dickinson, a veteran point guard in Dajuan Harris Jr. and a freshman flirting with lottery pick status in Johnny Furphy. Good enough to go 3-2 without McCullar. But maybe not good enough to content for national title.

Who to watch

If the top two teams in the Big Ten go head to head on a streaming platform, did it really happen? Illinois and Purdue will square off at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Peacock with the Big Ten regular season championship still on the line. An Illini win keeps the door open to share the title with the Boilermakers, who can win it outright if they finish off the season sweep. Purdue claimed an 83-78 victory in January in West Lafayette, Ind., and led by as many as 21 points in the second half before a too little, too late rally by Illinois. Terrence Shannon Jr. was still suspended then. He isn't now. Enough to make a difference in the outcome when paired with home court advantage for the Illini? The end of the week is even stronger with Saturday's slate boasting Kansas at Houston (3 p.m., ESPN), Kentucky at Tennessee (3 p.m., CBS) and North Carolina at Duke (5:30 p.m., ESPN).