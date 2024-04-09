Ballot breakdown | Two-time champs at No. 1

Apr. 8—Illinois beat writer Scott Richey is in his ninth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here's how his final ballot of the 2023-24 season — for the AP's first post-NCAA tournament poll — shook out:

1. Connecticut 1

2. Purdue 2

3. Houston 3

4. Tennessee 7

5. Alabama NR

6. Illinois 10

7. Iowa State 4

8. North Carolina State NR

9. Duke 14

10. Clemson NR

11. Marquette 5

12. North Carolina 6

13. Arizona 8

14. Gonzaga 22

15. Creighton 11

16. San Diego State 25

17. Baylor 13

18. Utah State 15

19. Auburn 9

20. Kansas 20

21. Dayton NR

22. Kentucky 12

23. Colorado NR

24. Oregon NR

25. James Madison NR

Who's up

Still up, actually. Connecticut was No. 1 on our ballot and in the poll after Selection Sunday, and that's where the now back-to-back national champions stay. It was (another) incredible run for the Huskies, who beat all comers in the NCAA tournament by double figures. A tournament run that saw UConn turn up the heat in the second half and dominate San Diego State, Illinois, Alabama and Purdue — a rather formidable foursome — from the Sweet 16 to the title game. The latest championship, the Huskies' sixth, ties them with North Carolina for the most all time. Only UCLA (11) and Kentucky (eight) have more, and neither program has won an NCAA title since 2012. UConn has three in that span. Blue blood.

Who's down

Turns out Auburn was, as CBS Sports' Gary Parrish would say, a bit of a "computer tricker." The Tigers still rank fourth in both KenPom and Torvik and were in the top 10 most of the season. Great metrics mirrored by the NET ranking, where Bruce Pearl's team is ranked fifth. Not that it meant anything once the NCAA tournament. After sweeping its way through the SEC tournament, Auburn bowed out in the first round of the tournament that actually matters in a 78-76 loss to Yale. A good Yale team, but still Yale. Maybe it would have been a different outcome had Chad Baker-Mazara not been ejected ludicrously early in that game, but he was and Auburn headed home to Alabama early.

What about Illinois?

Illinois won 10 of its final 12 games this season. The only losses? That would be to the two teams that played for the national championship Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. Illinois popped into the top 10 after winning the Big Ten tournament. Reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in nearly two decades should come with another bump in the final poll of the 2023-24 season. It will be the 31st time in 77 AP polls conducted since 1949 that the Illini will be included in the final version. The eighth most in college basketball history. Whether Illinois winds up in the preseason poll ahead of the 2024-25 season (would be the 21st time in program history) will come down to how successful Brad Underwood is in the transfer portal.