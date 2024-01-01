Ballot breakdown | Several upsets lead into new year

Jan. 1—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Illinois beat writer Scott Richey is in his ninth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here's how his ballot shook out this week:

1. Purdue 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Houston 3

4. Colorado State 5

5. Connecticut 6

6. Marquette 7

7. Clemson 8

8. Kentucky 9

9. North Carolina 10

10. Tennessee 11

11. Arizona 4

12. Illinois 12

13. Oklahoma 14

14. Mississippi 16

15. Memphis 17

16. Brigham Young 18

17. Baylor 15

18. Providence NR

19. Colorado 25

20. Wisconsin 22

21. James Madison 23

22. Mississippi State 24

23. San Diego State NR

24. Utah NR

25. Florida Atlantic 13

Who's up

Welcome aboard to Providence, Utah and San Diego State who replace Gonzaga, Creighton and Virginia this week. While the latter earned their way off the ballot (and potentially out of the official top 25 for the Bulldogs and Bluejays), the former have been good enough to be more than just fill-ins for a few disappointing teams. Providence owns the state of Wisconsin with wins against Wisconsin and Marquette. Utah has a pair of Quad I wins and four total against op 100 opponents. San Diego State just beat Gonzaga by 10 at "The Kennel," which marked the first home loss for the Bulldogs against a nonconference opponent since 2015. Whether that's enough to snap Gonzaga's streak of 141 straight AP poll appearances is to be determined.

Who's down

Florida Atlantic just barely hangs on this week. The Owls have a solid overall résumé as long as some advanced metrics are included, ranking 15th in Torvik and 21st in KenPom. But as far as wins and losses go (particularly the latter), FAU has cut into its margin of error when it comes to the NCAA tournament. The Owls' win against Arizona should hold up and keep them in the at-large bid universe if they falter in the American Athletic Conference. It's a small jump up from Conference USA, but FAU is still projected as a favorite in essentially all of its upcoming AAC games. That's important because Saturday's loss to Florida Gulf Coast paired with an early November loss to Bryant could be the anchor that drags the Owls down if league play is difficult.

Who to watch

Only diehard college basketball fans have been able to find midweek games worth watching the last couple weeks, with nearly every decent matchup apparently reserved for Fridays and Saturdays during the holiday season. That changes with the start of the new year, as conference play either begins (or restarts) across the country. The Mountain West Conference delivers a high-level showdown Tuesday with New Mexico playing at Colorado State (9:30 p.m., FS1), all eyes will be on the ACC on Wednesday with Clemson playing at Miami (7 p.m., ESPN) and the Pac-12 will have the spotlight on Thursday with Colorado headed to Tucson, Ariz., to try and hand Arizona another league loss (8:30 p.m., ESPN2).