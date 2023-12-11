Ballot breakdown | A lot of good, few great teams

Dec. 11—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Illinois beat writer Scott Richey is in his ninth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here's how his ballot shook out this week:

RK. TEAM PRV.

1. Arizona 2

2. Kansas 1

3. Houston 3

4. Purdue 4

5. Marquette 5

6. Connecticut 6

7. Baylor 7

8. Clemson 19

9. Oklahoma 22

10. North Carolina 9

11. Gonzaga 8

12. Colorado State 10

13. Creighton 11

14. Kentucky 14

15. Tennessee 20

16. Illinois 17

17. Florida Atlantic 18

18. Brigham Young 13

19. Virginia 23

20. Northwestern 24

21. Texas 12

22. Memphis NR

23. Miami 15

24. Wisconsin 21

25. James Madison NR

Who's up

At some point, winning simply has to be recognized. Like the winning Clemson and Oklahoma have done through the first month of the season. Both teams remain undefeated. Both teams have truly notable wins. The Tigers have now won four consecutive games against power conference opponents after knocking off in-state rivals South Carolina at home and TCU on a neutral to go with a road wins at Alabama (still the best of the bunch) and Pittsburgh. Perpetually-on-the-hot-seat coach Brad Brownell can breathe easy. The Sooners got to four power conference victories last week, too, with a 21-point home win against Providence and a win against Arkansas on a neutral.

Who's down

A month-plus of games has created a sample size large enough to start shedding some of the preconceived notions about teams. Like Texas. The Longhorns still have a talented roster more than capable of winning a lot of games. A backcourt featuring Tyrese Hunter and Max Abmas is dangerous. Dillon Mitchell is in the midst of a breakout sophomore season. There are plenty of pivotal role players, too. But Texas simply hasn't beaten a single team of note. The Longhorns' "best" win came in a one-point game at Madison Square Garden against a disaster of a Louisville team, and they've lost to the only two objectively good teams they've played.

Who to watch

The beginning of the week is light on interesting matchups featuring top 25-caliber teams. Might as well check out the Hallmark Christmas movie offerings through Thursday. They'll be just as compelling as the likes of Tennessee-Georgia Southern, Florida Atlantic-Florida International and Marquette-St. Thomas. The back end of the week, though, will be worth watching. Gonzaga and UConn play Friday in Seattle (9 p.m., ESPN2) as the lead in to a terrific Saturday that boasts Kansas-Indiana (11:30 a.m., CBS), Houston-Texas A&M (1:30 p.m., ESPN2), Clemson-Memphis (2 p.m., ESPN+), Arizona-Purdue (3 p.m., Peacock), North Carolina-Kentucky (4:30 p.m., CBS) and Alabama-Creighton (7 p.m., Fox).