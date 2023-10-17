Ballot breakdown | Illinois starts season ranked 25th

Oct. 16—THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RK., TEAM POINTS Prv

1. Kansas (46) 1548 4

2. Duke (11) 1466 12

3. Purdue (3) 1436 3

4. Michigan State (1) 1346 NR

5. Marquette 1283 6

6. Connecticut (2) 1243 10

7. Houston 1117 2

8. Creighton 1099 NR

9. Tennessee 1032 20

10. Florida Atlantic 1011 25

11. Gonzaga 830 9

12. Arizona 776 8

13. Miami 750 16

14. Arkansas 685 NR

15. Texas A&M 597 17

16. Kentucky 530 NR

17. San Diego State 529 18

18. Texas 493 5

19. North Carolina 474 NR

20. Baylor 431 11

21. Southern Cal 427 NR

22. Villanova 395 NR

23. Saint Mary's 335 19

24. Alabama 163 1

25. Illinois 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John's 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi State 20, Kansas State 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise State 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, College of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE'S TOP 25

Rankings from The News-Gazette's men's college basketball and Illini beat writer Scott Richey, with each team's first game of the 2023-24 season listed:

RK., TEAM FIRST GAME

1. Duke Nov. 6, vs. Dartmouth

2. Kansas Nov. 6 vs. North Carolina Central

3. Purdue Nov. 6 vs. Samford

4. Marquette Nov. 6 vs. Northern Illinois

5. Connecticut Nov. 6 vs. Northern Arizona

6. Michigan State Nov. 6 vs. James Madison

7. Creighton Nov. 7 vs. Florida A&M

8. Florida Atlantic Nov. 8 at Loyola Chicago

9. Texas A&M Nov. 6 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

10. Houston Nov. 6 vs. Louisiana Monroe

11. Tennessee Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Tech

12. Arizona Nov. 6 vs. Morgan State

13. Gonzaga Nov. 10 vs. Yale

14. North Carolina Nov. 6 vs. Radford

15. Miami Nov. 6 vs. NJIT

16. Texas Nov. 6 vs. Incarnate Word

17. Arkansas Nov. 6 vs. Alcorn State

18. Southern Cal Nov. 6 vs. Kansas State

19. San Diego State Nov. 6 vs. Cal State Fullerton

20. Villanova Nov. 6 vs. American

21. Baylor Nov. 7 vs. Auburn

22. Kentucky Nov. 6 vs. New Mexico State

23. Illinois Nov. 6 vs. Eastern Illinois

24. Saint Mary's Nov. 6 vs. Stanislaus State

25. Florida Nov. 6 vs. Loyola (Md.)

These Illini making history

Illinois' inclusion in the AP Top 25 marked the team's 20th appearance in the preseason poll. It's also a fourth straight preseason nod for the Illini under Brad Underwood, which stands as the longest streak in program history. No Illinois coach in any other era during the history of the AP Top 25 can claim the same. While the '80s might have belonged to the Illini, they weren't ranked heading into the 1987-88 season after the year prior's veteran squad gave way to the Flyin' Illini. There's a similar gap in the early 2000s, with Illinois not ranked ahead of the 2002-03 season after losing Frank Williams, Cory Bradford and Robert Archibald.

No longer at the top?

Two of the top four teams in the preseason AP Top 25 are from the Big Ten, with reigning league champions Purdue at No. 3 and Michigan State right behind at No. 4. Then there's a 20-team gap before Illinois at No. 25. Three Big Ten teams in the preseason Top 25 matches last year's representation when Indiana, Illinois and Michigan (a big oops by 37 voters, but not yours truly) made the cut. The SEC leads the way heading into the 2023-24 season with five ranked teams. The Big 12 and Big East have four apiece, while the ACC matched the Big Ten with three and the WCC and Pac-12 had two each.

Searching for a favorite

Kansas, which plays against the Illini on Oct. 29 in a charity exhibition game in Champaign, received the most first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25, accounting for the top spot on 46 of 63 ballots. That's 73 percent of the voters choosing the Jayhawks as their preseason favorite. Notable is the four other teams that received at least one first-place vote — led by Duke's 11, then Purdue's three, Connecticut's two and Michigan State's one. Just once in the last 10 seasons has there been more than five teams receive at least one first-place, and Kansas was again the favorite in 2018 with 37 of 64 first-place votes. Virginia had two, was fifth in the preseason poll and won the title.