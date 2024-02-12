Ballot breakdown | Illinois at No. 14 seems right

Feb. 12—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Illinois beat writer Scott Richey is in his ninth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here's how his ballot shook out this week:

1. Connecticut 1

2. Purdue 2

3. Marquette 4

4. Houston 6

5. Arizona 8

6. South Carolina 9

7. North Carolina 3

8. Kansas 5

9. Tennessee 7

10. Duke 10

11. Iowa State 21

12. Dayton 11

13. Auburn 16

14. Illinois 12

15. Baylor 20

16. Alabama 15

17. Indiana State 25

18. Virginia NR

19. Washington State NR

20. Clemson NR

21. Nevada NR

22. Colorado State 24

23. Creighton 13

24. Utah State 18

25. New Mexico 17

Who's up

Maybe Tony Bennett is inevitable. Remember when Virginia ended 2023 by losing to Notre Dame? And not just any kind of loss. The Cavaliers were throttled by 22 points in South Bend, Ind. Two more losses in the next three games — the only win came against Louisville (and therefore barely counts) — made it seem like Virginia was cooked. But Bennett has coached his team to eight straight victories since, as the Cavaliers have moved to just one game behind North Carolina in the race for the ACC regular season title with an offense ranked outside the top 100 and a top 10 defense. Classic Virginia. Especially when you notice that the Cavaliers won five of those eight games without scoring more than 70 points and scored 59 points, in overtime, to beat Virginia Tech.

Who's down

Illinois wasn't the only ranked team to lose last week. In fact, the 25 ranked teams combined for 18 losses, with Wisconsin dropping two to unranked opponents and completely off our ballot in the midst of its four-game swoon. Just like Kentucky. While the Wildcats did win at Vanderbilt, they lost a third straight home Saturday to Gonzaga. It was a big deal for the Bulldogs, who kept their hopes of maintaining their NCAA tournament streak alive with a legitimate résumé booster. Kind of big deal for Kentucky, too, since this third consecutive home loss played out like the others. The Wildcats gave up 89 points to Gonzaga after Florida scored 94 in overtime and Tennessee put up 103 in regulation in their wins at Rupp Arena.

Who to watch

Who would have guessed a mid-February matchup between South Carolina and Auburn could have SEC title implications? The Tigers host the Gamecocks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) and could close the gap on the league leaders with a win. South Carolina and Alabama are tied atop the SEC standings. Auburn has already split with the Crimson Tide and will get its one shot at the Gamecocks this week. The biggest game of the week, though, is the Saturday showdown between Marquette and UConn (2 p.m., Fox). The reigning Big East regular season and tournament champions on the road facing the reigning national champs. The definition of must see TV. And must see postgame press conferences just for Tyler Kolek if the Golden Eagles win.