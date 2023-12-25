Ballot breakdown | How far will Illinois climb?

Dec. 25—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

Illinois beat writer Scott Richey is in his ninth season as an AP Top 25 voter. Here's how his ballot shook out this week:

1. Purdue 1

2. Kansas 3

3. Houston 4

4. Arizona 2

5. Colorado State 7

6. Connecticut 5

7. Marquette 6

8. Clemson 10

9. Kentucky 8

10. North Carolina 13

11. Tennessee 14

12. Illinois 16

13. Florida Atlantic 17

14. Oklahoma 9

15. Baylor 11

16. Mississippi 20

17. Memphis 21

18. Brigham Young 19

19. Creighton 12

20. Gonzaga 18

21. Virginia 15

22. Wisconsin 22

23. James Madison 23

24. Mississippi State 25

25 Colorado 24

Who's up

Illinois seems bound to continue its upward trajectory in this week's poll. How far is the question. Some national writers — CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Messenger's Jeff Goodman and Seth Davis — have the Illini in the top 10. Parrish is back driving the Illinois bandwagon with the Illini at No. 5 in his Top 25 and 1. I moved Illinois up this week. Just not that high. Yes, the Illini crushed Missouri for a dominant Braggin' Rights victory. A meaningful victory given last year's disaster in St. Louis. But not exactly a huge boost to Illinois' résumé. The Illini's win against Florida Atlantic looks even better now than it did at the beginning of the month, but that and winning at Rutgers is the extent of their top 100 victories.

Who's down

Creighton has thus far failed to live up to preseason expectations. Lofty expectations given the Bluejays returned multiple starters from an Elite Eight team, including a go-to guard (Trey Alexander), a shooter (Baylor Scheierman) and a high-level big man (Ryan Kalkbrenner). Last week's overtime loss at home to a Villanova team that's not even the top team in Philadelphia this year — as Big Five play would suggest — was a tough look for Creighton but far from its worst loss. The Bluejays struggles to beat Mountain West teams date back to the Elite Eight against San Diego State and have only gotten worse this year with blowout losses to Colorado State and UNLV.

Who to watch

And you thought finals week was slow. Compelling games in the week between Christmas and New Year's are few and far between. You have to wait until Friday to get the first, with Gonzaga hosting San Diego State (8 p.m., ESPN2) before a Big East showdown Saturday with Creighton playing at Marquette (1 p.m., CBS) in a game both actually kind of need to win. The significantly less heralded but still kind of intriguing weekend games also include potential — and let's really stress that word — upsets with Penn playing at Houston on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) and Bryant taking on currently undefeated Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Sunday (3 p.m. SEC Network).