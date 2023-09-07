Ballon d'Or ranking: Who will be crowned as top men's player?

L'Equipe have announced the nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or as the top player on the planet will be one of the 30 included in the final shortlist.

The French publication has been dishing out the award for the top individual honor since 1956 and after a brief link-up with FIFA, world soccer's governing body have started their own "Best" award to rival the Ballon d'Or in recent years.

With all of the usual suspects around, the only major omission is Cristiano Ronaldo who is not on the shortlist for the first time since 2003. Lionel Messi, 36, has won a record seven titles, ahead of Ronaldo in second place who has five.

Below we rank the top 30 based on who should win the coveted Ballon d'Or in the men's game.

Ranking the men’s Ballon d’Or nominees

30. Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France

29. Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia

28. Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan/Argentina

27. Andre Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon

26. Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy

25. Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea

24. Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France

23. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa/Argentina

22. Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany

21. Ruben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal

20. Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco

19. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia

18. Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia

17. Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England

16. Julian Alvarez - Manchester City/Argentina

15. Martin Odegaard - Arsenal/Norway

14. Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad

13. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England

12. Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland

11. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal

10. Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona/Germany

9. Rodri - Manchester City/Spain

8. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt

7. Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria

6. Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England

5. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid/Brazil

4. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium

3. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain/France

2. Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway

1. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina

