Ballers’ Whitmore becomes first woman to start Pioneer League game

(KRON) — Kelsie Whitmore started on the mound for the Oakland Ballers on Thursday, becoming the first woman to open a game as a pitcher in the Pioneer League. She pitched three innings in the Ballers’ 8-8 tie with the Yolo High Wheelers.

Whitmore allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and walked just one batter. She struck out the first batter of the game.

Whitmore has played semi-pro baseball since 2016, when she played for the Sonoma Stompers. She spent the last two seasons with the Staten Island FerryHawks in the Atlantic League.

Before her start on Thursday, Whitmore appeared in three games against Glacier Falls and Rocky Mountain this season. For the season, she has pitched 7.2 innings and allowed 13 earned runs for a 15.26 ERA.

The Ballers have a 9-6-1 record after Thursday’s tie. They play Yolo three more times from Friday through Sunday.

