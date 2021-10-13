Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 5 vs Bears

On Sunday, the Raiders were six days removed from being the last remaining undefeated team in the AFC. Based on that. they seemed like they had no business losing this game. Then they went out and lost this game by two scores, going down 20-9 to the visiting Bears.

Ballers

LB Denzel Perryman

Perryman led the Raiders in tackles by a wide margin. Leading the team in tackles is not new for Perryman, he’s been doing it much of the season. This time most of those tackles came at or near the line of scrimmage and on a couple of occasions had a play get by him.

He made a run stuff on the second play of the game to help lead to a three-and-out by the Bears. The Bears would go on a touchdown drive late in the first, but Perryman did his part to try and stop it with two run stuffs for no gain, both in goal-to-go situations.

In the second quarter the Bears went on another TD drive, and again Perryman did his part to try and keep it from happening with three tackles and a pressure resulting in an incompletion. One of his tackles was for no gain in first and goal from the four-yard line.

The Raiders’ defense stopped the Bears on their first three drives of the second half and Perryman had a run stuff at or near the line on each of them. Their next drive in the fourth quarter ended with Perryman flying out into the left flat to fight through several blocks and blow up Justin Fields’s scramble attempt for minimal gain.

After the Raiders turned the ball over on downs, setting the Bears up in scoring range, Perryman made the last two tackles to hold them at one total yard and force them to win on a 46-yard field goal.

SS Johnathan Abram

Abram caused Justin Fields a great deal of pain in this game. The hard-hitting safety made the play on third down to stop the Bears on each of their first two possessions. The first was a hit on Fields on the blitz to force an incompletion and the second way coming up to lay a big hit on Fields to stop him short of the first down on a scramble attempt.

The third drive went for a TD, but not until after Abram made a run stuff for no gain on first and goal from the two. He added two more QB hits in the game to finish with three and his six combined tackles tied for third on the team.

RB Josh Jacobs

Averaging just 3.2 yards per carry isn’t a great day at face value. But Jacobs was doing a lot of heavy lifting to get to that number. On the Raiders’ first scoring drive, he had four touches for 28 yards and looked for a moment to have the touchdown if it weren’t for the line having to hold in order to get it. They would get a field goal out of it though.

Later, Jacobs would score the team’s only TD on a one-yard dive.

CB Casey Hayward

Hayward gave up just one catch in this game. Unfortunately, it went for eight yards on third and seven on the Bears’ second scoring drive, but still. Overall great game for the Raiders’ top cornerback. He also had one pass breakup and three tackles.

Busters

HC Jon Gruden

This game was lost before it started. And I’m not even talking about the reports of leaked emails in which Gruden was quoted as using racist language. Sure, that may have been a distraction for Gruden, but I don’t think it had anything to do with the result. The eventual result of Gruden’s time as Raiders head coach coming to an end notwithstanding.

Like Gruden’s career, however, this game was decided a while ago. We just didn’t know it yet. Right out the gates, the Raiders went three-and-out which added to their streak of 11 scoreless opening drives dating back to week 11 of last season. I mean, that’s supposed to be the scripted drive which means that streak is on Gruden.

Then the offensive line continued its struggles. You know, the area that used to be the Raiders’ biggest strength for years until this offseason when Gruden traded away its two best players Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson?

Those trades and the lack of suitable replacements have been hurting the Raiders all season and came to a head in this game against the one man Gruden wanted to make sure didn’t get the better of him.

It’s an interesting bit of poetic justice that Gruden’s last game as Raiders head coach he had to field a line made up entirely of players he drafted or signed as undrafted free agents in his tenure and watched them get eaten alive by future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack who Gruden traded away before he could ever take a snap for him.

After Gruden gave Mack his send-off from Oakland a few years ago, Mack, in turn, gave Gruden his send-off from Las Vegas.

RG Alex Leatherwood, RT Brandon Parker

Speaking of that flailing offensive line, these are the two guys tasked with stopping Mack. Gruden even shook things up this week, moving his first-round rookie tackle to guard and bringing in his former third-round tackle Parker at right tackle.

Both Leatherwood and Parker were flagged for holding on the Raiders’ second drive. They both also gave up QB hits on the drive as well. Parker’s penalty came with the team in second and goal from the three. And his pressure on Carr came on the next play from the 12, resulting in an incompletion. Those plays killed what was a surprisingly long drive considering how early in the game it was.

The next drive ended with a turnover on downs with a run stuff for no gain in which basically the entire line was destroyed on the block. The Bears would score a second TD on the ensuing drive and Leatherwood killed any chance of the Raiders responding by being flagged for holding again and then giving up a sack to — guess who — Khalil Mack.

In case you were wondering if Leatherwood can be flagged for holding and give up sacks at guard too. That answer is a resounding yes.

Leatherwood gave up a run stuff for a loss to open the third quarter leading to another three-and-out. Even on the Raiders’ one touchdown drive, Leatherwood gave up a run stuff and it ended with Parker giving up a sack on the two-point conversion attempt.

QB Derek Carr

Another game in which Carr and his receivers just couldn’t find each other consistently. Carr would finish with just 206 yards passing with an interception and no touchdown passes. His 67.1 passer rating was his lowest since November of 2019.

WR Bryan Edwards

So many times in this game the pass that was for Edwards would have been huge, had he caught it. On the Raiders’ second drive, Carr threw a perfect pass for Edwards from 19 yards out and for an instant, it looked like a touchdown. But Roquan Smith got his arm in between Edwards and the ball to knock it away.

Later on the same drive, in third and goal from the 12, Carr threw for Edwards in the end zone again. But this time Edwards ran the wrong route and the ball went to an empty spot in the left side of the end zone and the Raiders settled for a field goal instead.

To open the third quarter, the Raiders lined up in third and two and Edwards got wide open deep. Carr threw an easy pass to him on what would have been at very least a big gain and potentially a score. And Edwards just flat dropped it.

Then with the game still within one score late in the fourth quarter, Carr was hoping Edwards could break open over the middle and threw it for him. He didn’t get open and the pass sailed long and incomplete for a turnover on downs.

CB Amik Robertson

Robertson started due to injuries to Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette. And Justin Fields was enjoying feasting on the 5-8 cornerback, especially with the 6-2 Allen Robinson. Robertson gave up both Bears’ touchdowns in the game – one a catch by tight end Jesper Horstead and the other on a run by Damien Williams in which he put on a spin move to get by Robertson and score easily.

And on the Bears’ third scoring drive, Robertson was flagged for pass interference and gave up a 14-yard catch. It was the fifth catch Robertson gave up in the game.

