Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 5 vs Chiefs

Monday Night was a much closer game in the end than most thought it would be. The Raiders jumped to a 17-0 lead and twice were within one point late. But in the end, that one point deficit was where it would stay and the Raiders would fall to 1-4 on the season.

Ballers

RB Josh Jacobs

Once again, Jacobs was running with a mission against a Chiefs Run D that was best in the league coming into the game. Jacobs made mincemeat of that top ranked run D.

His mission was never more evident than early in the second quarter when he followed up a 13-yard run with a 21-yard run that ended with him plowing through the safety. Jacobs had already scored the Raiders’ previous TD from one yards out and those two runs set up the Raiders’ third score to go up 17-0.

Late in the third quarter, Jacobs followed up a 13-yard run — he created himself with a broken tackle — with a 37-yard run. The Raiders had long since lost the lead and the field goal off that run brought them back within one at 24-23.

Jacobs’s second TD of the game brought the Raiders back to down one. That’s where it remained on their final drive. It started with a couple eight-yard runs by Jacobs, the second of which gave him a new career-high for a single game, breaking his previous mark (144) he set last week vs the Broncos.

His last run went for five yards on third-and-one, setting his new career high at 154 yards. Unfortunately, the Raiders went away from him on their next third-and-one and fourth-and-one and the game was over.

DE Maxx Crosby

Every play Crosby made was a big one. It started with a wicked inside spin move to get the sack to end the Chiefs’ first drive. The next drive he had a run stop for no gain and the drive ended with a missed field goal.

The second quarter featred Crosby’s second sack of the game. That one moved him into a tie for the league lead in sacks (6). Though it wasn’t enough to keep the Chiefs from scoring their first touchdown of the game.

After the Chiefs had completed the comeback to go up 24-23, the Chiefs were back on offense looking to extend their lead. That drive started with Crosby making a run stop for a loss. The Chiefs would still get the touchdown, but on the two-point conversion attempt, the Condor would get pressure on Mahomes and get his long arms up to bat down his pass attempt.

DE Chandler Jones

For the first time this season, Crosby had some help from the other side. Jones didn’t manage to get his first sack as a Raider, but he put plenty of pressure on Mahomes from his side of the line and made some run stops as well.

Jones helped set up Crosby’s first sack with a run stop on first down and pressure resulting in an incompletion on second down. He then broke up a screen pass on the next drive and two plays later the Chiefs would miss a field goal attempt.

The third possession went three-and-out and it was all Jones. Starting with a run stop at the line and ending with a hit on Mahomes to force an incompletion.

Those efforts helped the Raiders build their 17-0 lead to start the game.

T Kolton Miller

Miller didn’t give up any sacks or hits on Derek Carr and as far as I can tell, he didn’t give up any run stuffs either. In addition, he had blocks on a several Josh Jacobs runs including hi first touchdown run and a 21-yard run in the second quarter that set up the Raiders’ third score.

FB Jakob Johnson

Doing a fine bit of lead blocking for Jacobs was his fullback, including leading off Jacobs’s 37-yard run in the third quarter.

WR Davante Adams

Derek Carr went bombs away to Adams several times in this game. The first one went for a 58-yard touchdown. The next two were underthrown and Adams came back for them, forcing a pass interference. The second of them happened in the end zone, setting up their second touchdown.

The next long ball was easily the best pass and catch between Carr and Adams since they became Raiders teammated. Adams got behind two Chiefs’ defenders and Carr placed it perfectly in his hands in-stride for a 48-yard touchdown.

It was the last two passes for Adams that ended the game. The first would likely have set up the potential game-winning field goal, but Adams didn’t finish the catch before stepping out of bounds. The final pass, Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other. The pass was way long, but it wouldn’t have mattered. It was a terrible way to end an otherwise great day for Adams with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

LB Divine Deablo

Deablo finished with a team leading ten tackles. On the last two Chiefs drives alone, Deablo had three run stuffs, one for a loss. His last tackle helped lead to the Raiders stopping the Chiefs on their final drive and keeping them from just running clock to give the Raiders offense one more shot.

Busters

HC Josh McDaniels

His decision to go for two with 4:27 left in the game cost the Raiders dearly. The attempt failed, so instead of the Raiders tying the game at 30 with an extra point, they remained down by one.

The Raiders defense got the ball back for the Raiders, but with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts, the Raiders were in desperation mode. Even with that in mind, they moved into KC territory. On 4th-and-one, with the game on the line, they didn’t hand it to Jacobs who had been gashing the Chiefs all day. And when the pass fell incomplete, instead of the game heading to overtime, it was over.

It’s a shame, really, because the aggressive game plan prior to that was working perfectly before that. Crosby’s batted pass on the Chiefs’ two-point conversion attempt was a gift that allowed the Raiders not to have to go for two. McDaniels didn’t accept the gift and the Raiders ultimately paid the price for it.

CB Nate Hobbs

It may seem like picking on Hobbs considering he broke his thumb and was wearing a club on his hand for most of the game. But he was still in the game, so he’s expected to perform. And he was victimized time and time again in this game.

Hobbs was one of several Raiders defenders to miss tackles on Jerrick McKinnon’s 30-yard run that set up their first touchdown of the game. Two plays before that he gave up an 18-yard catch.

The Chiefs’ second scoring drive, Hobbs gave up a 23-yard catch on third-and-eight. And their final scoring drive Hobbs gave up catches of 37 yards, 17 yards, and four yards on third and two to put them in first and goal at the one.

DE Malcolm Koonce

The second half score would’ve been very different if not for Koonce being called for holding on a Chiefs field goal attempt. Call it a makeup call for the bogus roughing the passer penalty on the Chris Jones strip sack if you like, but it was an actual hold, just one that doesn’t happen very often and/or is not often called. Koonce held his man to try and give Matthias Farley a free run at the kicker. That’s not allowed.

The kick was missed, which means the drive was to end scoreless. But after the penalty, the Chiefs got the first down and they finished the drive with a touchdown to go up 30-23.

DC Patrick Graham

That was the Chiefs’ fourth touchdown of the game. All four of them by way of tight end Travis Kelce.

Stopping the Chiefs is no easy task. But what we know for sure is that Travis Kelce is their star receiver. So, it seems like covering him — especially near the goal line — would be a top priority. And yet he always seemed to be open. None more so than the last one where he was so open, it was impossible to tell who was even supposed to be covering him.

G Alex Bars, C Andre James

Bars helped upend the Raiders first possession when he was part of a chop block penalty. And while he had some good blocks on a few Jacobs runs, he also gave up several run stuffs. One of those was the stop on Jacobs’s run on the two-point conversion attempt.

While most people are talking about how Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams running into each other on the final play of the game, what’s seemingly being overlooked is the fact that neither of them would’ve gotten to the pass. That’s because James missed the rush right up the middle that allowed Carr to have pressure in his face very quickly, causing him to launch a prayer off his back foot. That play had no chance at that point.

