Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 18 vs Chiefs

After the Raiders scored 34 points on the 49ers stout defense and took them to OT in Week 17, there was some expectation going into the season finale that they might play a competitive game against the rival Chiefs.

They did not.

This one got out of hand quick, turning into a three-score game by half time. Welp, at least we can’t say they blew a big lead this time, right?

Ballers

WR Davante Adams

The first third-down conversion of the game for the Raiders offense was a pretty over-the-shoulder grab by Adams for 13 yards. It set them up in scoring range on the first drive. Had Stidham’s pass to Adams at the goal line been a little lower, Adams would have scored a touchdown. But instead, they opened with a field goal.

Adams caught a 22-yard pass and forced a pass interference late in the second quarter to put the Raiders in KC territory. But a 24-yard catch by Adams was wiped away on a penalty on the Oline, and two plays later, the Raiders turned the ball over, so they would get no score out of the promising drive.

Even with the missed opportunities, Adams still led the team with 73 yards receiving, putting him over 1500 receiving yards on the season.

Daniel Carlson

He trotted out and nailed a 54-yard field goal to end the first drive and scored all the points the Raiders had in the game. Which was six points.

AJ Cole

Kick squad was doing their thing. Cole only had two punts, but they were good ones. The first one went 63 yards and was downed at the two. The other went 59 yards with a five-yard return for a 58.5-yard net for the game.

Busters

RG Alex Bars, C Andre James

The offensive line had a rough go of it in this game. But not more than Bars and James. Sounds kinda like a wine cooler. Fitting because Raider Nation could use a few drinks watching these two get worked in this game.

The Raiders’ first drive ended with Bars giving up a sack. The next drive made it to the two-yard-line, not thanks to Bars giving up a run stuff along the way. Then on first and goal, James gave up a run stuff. They would have to go for it on fourth and goal and Bars gave up a pressure, immediately forcing Stidham out of the pocket, limiting his field to the right side, where his pass was knocked down for a turnover on downs.

Late in the second quarter, it was Dylan Parham who kept them from scoring. He had an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty that wiped away a 24-yard catch by Adams, then gave up a sack that resulted in a fumble. If he’d done more than kill that drive, he’d have been a Buster as well.

The Raiders started to move the ball again to start the third quarter, but that ended with Bars whiffing on his block on a run stuff and then James giving up a QB hit on the next play that resulted in an incompletion. James would also give up a run stuff for no gain on the next possession leading to a three-and-out.

The next possession started with Bars giving up a tackle for loss and led to another three-and-out. With the Chiefs scoring on their next drive to make it a 31-6 game, the damage was done.

HC Josh McDaniels, DC Patrick Graham

I have rarely ever seen a team take another team less seriously than the Chiefs did the Raiders. The Raiders looked like they were just sent out there to play with no actual game planning.

The Chiefs were already not playing with any sense of urgency in the first quarter. They punted on fourth and two from the Vegas 42 as if they knew the Raiders wouldn’t do anything with it and they’d just get the ball right back. They did too. Intercepting it at the Vegas 44-yard-line — nearly the same place they punted from a few plays earlier.

It was already 14-3 to begin the second quarter. The second touchdown drive started with a huge soft spot in the zone for a 28-yard catch.

Late in the second quarter, the Chiefs did this ridiculous Ring Around the Rosy huddle play. Like they were just out there messing around. A holding on the play kept them from scoring, but they scored on the very next play anyway. Thus making it 21-3 and proving their approach appropriate.

It was 24-3 in the third quarter and the Raiders drove inside the KC 20-yard-line. A four-yard catch on third-and-15 set up a fourth and 11, Down 21 points, the Raiders of course went for it. Just kidding, McDaniels sent out the field goal unit to make it a meaningless 24-6 game. The Chiefs didn’t need to score again, but they did to make it a 31-6 final score.

CB Amik Robertson

On the second play of the game, Robertson was burnt toast for a 67-yard completion. A few plays later, he left his zone to go after Patrick Mahomes rolling left, leaving Jerrick McKinnon open for the touchdown. Right away, the Chiefs knew what kind of day this was going to be.

DT Bilal Nichols, DT Jerry Tillery

Pretty safe to say the opposing offensive game plan should simply be to run at either of these two whenever they’re in the game.

For their second TD, the Raiders ran right at Nichols on first and goal. The second TD drive could’ve been stopped if Nichols had done his job instead of trying to do someone else’s. On third and ten, Mahomes couldn’t find anyone open and started to scramble. Nichols spun left to stop him — a gap that was already covered — leaving a wide-open field for him to run for 15 yards. They scored the TD two plays later.

On the final Chiefs TD drive, Tillery gave up an eight-yard run and two plays later was among those who gave up a 31-yard run to the two-yard line. Tillery finished the game with just one tackle.

QB Jarrett Stidham

Even without a touchdown on the opening drive, the Raiders still got on the board. Then the defense made a stop to give them another shot. But Stidham threw for Davante Adams in double coverage and was intercepted. That gave the Chiefs the ball in Vegas territory and they went for their second touchdown.

Their most promising drive of the game saw them in first and goal from the seven. Then on third and goal from the two, Stidham threw just a tad too high for Darren Waller on the fade. They went for it on fourth down and Stidham was flushed from the pocket and had his pass for Adams knocked down in the end zone.

Just before the half, the Raiders started to drive again, but it was stopped when Stidham was sacked and fumbled the ball. So, instead of the Raiders scoring before the half, the Chiefs would score for at least a six-point swing.

On the first drive of the third quarter, the Raiders drove into the red zone. And on third and ten, Stidham didn’t get the play off in time and was flagged for delay of game. Then on third and 15, he threw a four-yard pass. And they opted for the field goal on fourth and 11.

