Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 15 vs Patriots

You rarely see a team shoot themselves in the foot and snatch defeat from the jaws of victory as much as the Patriots did in Las Vegas on Sunday. And even with all the self-mutilation they did in this game, they still managed to make a comeback from 14 points down to lead the Raiders 24-17 with under two minutes left in the game.

That blowing double-digit leads thing is the Raiders’ MO this season. And it was only because of the final utterly inexplicably boneheaded decision to try a double lateral at the end of the game that the Raiders were able to win this one in regulation.

Ballers

DE Chandler Jones

Jones was the recipient of the ‘Right place at the right time’ award on that final play. He had missed the initial tackle on Rhamondre Stevenson that led to a big run which, for a moment, looked like he could go the distance. Everyone expected that last play to be stopped and the two teams to go to OT. But Stevenson lateraled it to Jacoby Meyers at the last instant.

That lateral wasn’t the big mistake. That came when Meyers decided to try and lateral it AGAIN, this time attempting to throw it way back to the entirely not athletic Mac Jones. Well, the lateral was complete to Jones, all right. It was just the wrong Jones. Then Chandler planted Mac with a stiff arm and took it back for the game-winning touchdown. Never seen anything like it.

Jones also had a pressure resulting in an incompletion two plays before that and made a run stop at the line on the previous possession leading to a crucial three-and-out. Earlier in the quarter, he hit Mac Jones from behind on third down to force the Pats to settle for a long field goal. All in all, a strong finish for Chandler.

CB Tyler Hall

He played 43 snaps (66%) and the only catch he gave up, he stopped in its tracks for four yards. He also had a big pass breakup on a deep pass to stop the Patriots’ first drive of the third quarter.

DE Malcolm Koonce

It’s not the number of snaps you have, but rather what you do with them. With 27 seconds left in the second quarter, Koonce came in on the punt team and streaked in to block the punt and give the Raiders the ball at the New England 20-yard-line. What looked like two teams that were headed for the locker room with the Raiders leading 10-3, would end up a scoring opportunity on which the Raiders were able to capitalize.

QB Derek Carr, WR Mack Hollins

The first touchdown drive for the Raiders came early in the second quarter. On the drive, Carr completed a 19-yard pass to Keelan Cole on third and nine and finished off the drive with a perfect pass over the middle for a 25-yard connection with Darren Waller.

After the punt block, Hollins made the first catch for 11 yards. He then drew an illegal contact penalty on the next play. Then in first and goal from the five-yard-line, Carr put the ball into a tight window, at Hollins’s knee level and he made the grab for the touchdown to give the Raiders a 17-3 lead at the half.

A Carr pick-six saw the Raiders lead cut to 17-10. Then they were unable to get back on track on the next drive. But Hollins would do his part to tilt the field. AJ Cole launched a 47-yard punt to the goal line where Hollins was waiting to down it at the two-yard line.

Ultimately the Raiders’ lead would disappear, giving way to a 24-17 Patriots lead with under three minutes remaining.

Carr would look to Hollins again. The first pass was overthrown and the Raiders went three-and-out. However, had Darren Waller not been in the wrong area and tried to catch the pass intended for Adams, that looked like it would have been a long touchdown catch and run.

Carr and Hollins got another shot with two minutes left in the game. Carr overthrew Hollins again on third down. But, the next play, on their last possible chance, Carr hit Hollins on a comeback route for 12 yards. They thought the play was so nice, they did it twice to the same result.

A few plays later, Carr found Keelan Cole for a 30-yard touchdown. It didn’t look like Cole actually got both feel inbounds, but Carr’s pass was where it needed to be and the officials saw no definitive evidence to overturn it so the score was tied at 24-24.

Honorable Mention

RB Josh Jacobs — He had ten touches for 61 yards on the Raiders’ first two scoring drives and finished with 93 yards on 22 carries (4.2 yards per carry).

Busters

RT Jermaine Eluemunor, LT Kolton Miller

Things looked promising for the Raiders on their first drive. They went as far as the New England 26-yard-line. But they would get no farther because on four consecutive plays, Carr was called for a delay of game, Eluemunor was flagged for being ineligible downfield, Miller gave up a pressure leading to an errant pass, and a screen attempt was blown up. They were lucky to be able to attempt a field goal from inside 50 yards.

Late in the second quarter, Eluemunor gave up a pressure on third down and Carr threw it away to avoid the sack.

Obviously, the first score that ate into the Raiders’ lead was Carr’s pick-six in the third quarter. But he might have been able to get things back on track if not for the play of the offensive line.

On the first third down of the third quarter for the Raiders, Eluemunor jumped early and was flagged for a false start. The next drive ended on third down with Miller giving up the sack on Carr. That led to a punt out of the back of their own end zone, giving the Patriots the ball at midfield. It only took a few plays for them to be in field goal range and the lead was cut to one.

The next drive, it was Eluemunor who gave up the sack. The possession after that, Miller had a false start on the first play, and then gave up a pressure on third down and the dump-off was stopped short of the sticks.

LB Luke Masterson, DT Jerry Tillery

Rhamondre Stevenon gouged the Raiders for 172 yards on 19 carries. And these two are big reasons why.

On the Patriots’ first scoring drive, they both gave up a 14-yard run with Masterson giving up two more runs for a first down to put them in scoring range.

That 14-yard run was the fourth longest of the day for the Pats. The third longest went for 17 yards and it came late in the second quarter, and it was Masterson who surrendered it.

The second longest run went for 26 yards in the third quarter and Tillery was among those who were blocked to clear the path. Also on that drive, Masterson gave up a ten-yard run and an 11-yard catch. It’s a damn good thing that drive started at the two-yard line (thanks to AJ Cole and Mack Hollins), so all those yards only led to a field goal.

The longest run of the day went for 34 yards to the house and Tillery and Masterson were both among those who gave it up. That run gave the Patriots their first lead of the day late in the fourth quarter.

HC Josh McDaniels

You don’t get much luckier than McDaniels did in this one. He started going conservative early, then got a timely blocked punt to help the Raiders get a big lead at the half. And then watched as another double-digit lead was lost.

And it should have been worse. The Patriots had two touchdowns on consecutive goal-to-go situations called back by a timeout and a false start, forcing them to settle for a field goal. And even after the blocked punt, the Patriots gave the Raiders a big assist on their touchdown, getting flagged for illegal contact on a Carr pass that was so high it hit the crossbar and a holding penalty on the next play to put the in first and goal at the five.

Then, of course, they still ended up being outscored 21-0 for most of the second half to see their 14-point lead become a seven-point deficit. And it was only by way of a favorable call on what looked to be an incompletion to Keelan Cole in the end zone and that absolutely ridiculous and inexplicable double lateral play at the end that this game wasn’t won by the Patriots or at very least go to overtime.

Savor the flavor, Josh, Your old ball coach and former team seem to have done you a huge solid to keep you from losing your fifth game this season in which you blew a double-digit lead.

