Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 11 vs Broncos

It was a nail-biter for these two teams trying to fight their way out of the ranks of the worst teams in the NFL. It was also a field goal festival as neither team does well in putting the ball in the end zone.

The game went back and forth all game with regulation ending with a 16-16 tie. Then the Raiders got the ball first and ended it in three plays.

Ballers

ED Maxx Crosby

It was the offense that won the game in overtime. But it was Crosby who got this game to OT in the first place. As the game went on, it was clear Russell Wilson was downright terrified of Crosby every time he got near him. And you can’t blame him, honestly.

With the Broncos up 10-7 approaching halftime, they lined up in third and one from inside the five-yard-line. Melvin Gordon took the handoff and looked like he would pick it up, but Crosby punched the ball out. The Broncos recovered, thinking they could at least get a field goal out of it. Crosby had other plans. He blocked the field goal try and in two plays turned a long Broncos drive into zero points.

He then ended three consecutive Broncos drives in the third quarter with two sacks and a pressure to force an incompletion. He would end another Broncos drive in the fourth quarter and they settled for a field goal to take a 16-13 lead. Holding them to three turned out to be the answer as the Raiders tied it up at the end and won it in OT.

WR Davante Adams

It was Adams’s savvy route running that sealed the Broncos’ fate. He had noted the way Patrick Surtain was covering him and made it look like he was running an over route only to run a corner route. Surtain sold out for the over, leaving Adams wide open for an *easy* 35-yard walk-off touchdown.

Adams scored both the Raiders’ touchdowns in the game. The first one came in the second quarter from 31 yards out. This after making a 23-yard catch to start out the drive. In total, he had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

One of his more heads-up plays wasn’t a catch at all. Early in the fourth quarter with the Raiders down 13-10, Carr stared him down, causing the pass to be batted at the line and Adams turned defender to slap the ball down to keep it from being intercepted. That allowed for Daniel Carlson to come out and hit a 57-yard field goal to tie it.

LB Denzel Perryman

Perryman was definitely back. His presence is noticeable on this defense and he was feeling good too.

The defense started to pick things up in the second half. It started with Perryman shooting into the backfield to make a tackle for loss, helping lead to a three-and-out. He also led out the fourth quarter with a tackle for loss which led to another three-and-out.

Perryman finished tied for the team lead with five solo tackles, two for a loss and two QB hits.

RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was just churning out first downs in this game. He had three in the drive late in the first quarter to put them in scoring range, including a 14-yard run. He had two more on their touchdown drive in the second quarter.

Jacobs started out their second scoring drive with a 15-yard run. Then he had three consecutive runs for a total of 18 yards to set up their third score. And he made a 43-yard catch to set up their game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.

Jacobs finished with 109 yards on the ground and 160 yards from scrimmage.

G Dylan Parham

Somebody had to block for all those Jacobs runs. And often times that man was Parham. The rookie left guard was a rare bright spot on this shoddy Raiders offensive line. And he did his work without his lefthand man, Kolton Miller in the lineup.

Parham cleared the way on two good runs by Jacobs on their first drive into scoring range and the second went for a first down. And his block on a five-yard Jacobs run in the fourth quarter set up the long field goal to tie it at 13-13.

K Daniel Carlson

Rather unexpected that Carlson is named a Baller in the game that had his first missed field goal in over a year. But after missing from 46 yards out, Carlson went on to make from 52 yards out, a career-high 57-yarder, and the game-tying field goal from 25 yards away at the end of regulation.

He may have had a 56-yard field goal as well, but for some reason, Josh McDaniels opted to punt it instead. It was a strange decision to say the least, especially considering Carlson nailed the 57-yarder in the thin Denver air.

Honorable Mention

S Roderick Teamer — Looked better than Johnathan Abram did on his best day. Had some nice coverage and solid tackles and filled in well for Duron Harmon when he left with cramps.

LT Jermaine Eluemunor — Filled in admirably for the injured Kolton Miller. He wasn’t stellar, but wasn’t a glaring liability either, which is saying a lot considering the difficulty of the position.

Busters

CB Sam Webb

Webb got his welcome to the NFL game to be certain. He was getting brutalized all game long and had some of the worst missed tackles you’ll ever see.

The Broncos’ only TD drive was their opening drive. Webb was flagged for pass interference, gave up a 16-yard catch, and then gave up a catch and missed the tackle to give up a 32-yard catch and run to the one-yard line. The Broncos scored on the next play.

The next Broncos scoring drive saw Webb whiff on a tackle to give up a nine-yard catch that put them in field goal range.

On the Broncos’ final drive of the first half, Webb gave up the catch and let tight end Greg Dulcich have him diving at air.

With the score tied up at 10-10 in the third quarter, Webb gave up a 23-yard catch on third and three and the Broncos moved into scoring range to re-take the lead at 13-10. Then after the Raiders tied it back up, Webb was flagged for holding on the Broncos drive to re-re-take the lead at 16-13.

C Andre James, RG Alex Bars, RT Thayer Munford

Ironic, really, that it was the stalwart left tackle who was missing and it was the entire right side of the Raiders’ offensive line that was brutal.

The first drive saw Bars give up a tackle for loss that set up third and 21 and the drive ended on the next play. The next drive Munford gave up the sack and James was flagged for holding. Then Munford gave up another sack, followed by James giving up a run stuff for no gain to put them in third and 29.

Down 10-0, the next Raiders drive started with Bars being called for holding. In the third quarter, James missed his block to give up a run stuff for no gain. Later, Bars was late on the stunt and missed his block to give up a tackle for loss. Then James led out the overtime period by giving up a run stuff for no gain.

I can count on one finger how many times any of these three (James) had the key block on a positive run. It’s pretty miraculous Jacobs was able to get the yards he did.

LB Jayon Brown

Brown gave up the nine-yard run that set up the Broncos’ second score of the game to take a 10-0 lead. On the next drive, he was blocked to give up an 11-yard catch.

In the fourth quarter, he let Melvin Gordon run free out in the left flat to go for 21 yards and set up the late field goal to give the Broncos a 16-13 lead. And on the next drive, with the Broncos looking to bleed the clock, Brown was blocked to give up a 12-yard first-down run.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Gave up a 15-yard catch on the Broncos’ first scoring drive. And just before the half, in third and eight, he gave up a 21-yard catch followed by a missed tackle on a seven-yard catch to put the Broncos at the five-yard line. He would also lead out the Broncos’ final scoring drive with a missed tackle on a nine-yard catch.

