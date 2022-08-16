Ballers & Busters for Raiders preseason game vs Vikings

Two preseason games down. Let’s take a look at those players who helped their stock and those who hurt them.

Ballers

WR DJ Turner

Few did more for their stock than Turner did in this game. He showed up well as a slot target as well as a return man.

The first time Turner touched the ball was to start the third quarter and it was catch over the middle that he took and raced up the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown. The next catch went for ten yards on third and two on the following drive.

Early in the fourth, he got the ball as a punt returner and broke off a 26-yard return to set the Raiders up at their own 43-yard-line. First play of that drive went to Turner for a 14-yard grab. It set up the Raiders’ final score of the game to go up 26-13.

His 58 yards on three catches easily led the team. And his nice return gave the coaches something more to think about. Namely, if we waive this guy, will he be scooped up by another team? Or should be hold onto him as a reserve slot receiver and return specialist?

QB Jarrett Stidham

Stidham had his issues, but he made the plays when he had to. On the first third down of the game, Stidham dropped back and threw a dart to Keelan Doss on a crossing route for a 20-yard completion. A couple plays later, he found Mack Hollins along the left sideline for 15 yards. That drive led to an opening field goal.

The second drive saw Stidham connect with Tyron Johnson on a 16-yard comebacker. Then he finished off the drive on third and goal at the four, by dropping back, stepping up to avoid pressure, and taking off for a touchdown run and a 10-0 lead.

His played the entire first half and his day didn’t end well. His rating took a hit when he ended his day by nearly throwing a pick and then taking a sack unnecessarily when he fled a clean pocket and held onto the ball too long.

WR Mack Hollins

With all the hype surrounding Hollins from his performance in training camp, we were all waiting to see it show up on the field in the preseason. We got that Sunday and it didn’t take long. On the fifth play of the Raiders opening drive, Hollins snagged a 15-yard pass along the left sideline, which was 16 yards more than he had in the first preseason game (one catch for a one-yard loss).

That would be Hollins’ only catch in the game. This is fine considering if he’s expected to be a starter, there’s no need to show too much of him in the passing game in the preseason. He did, however, show his willingness to make plays on special teams when he turned a 64-yard AJ Cole punt into a 67-yarder by throwing the return man out of bounds for a three-yard loss. And with each play he made, his team celebrated with him. He’s clearly a beloved asset to his new team.

OT Thayer Munford

In the Raiders’ search for a right tackle, Munford did well for himself. He got the start and player the whole first half while giving up just one pressure that resulted in an incompletion. He also blocked his man around the back of the pocket to allow for Jarrett Stidham to run for the Raiders’ first touchdown.

RB Kenyan Drake

A bounce-back day for Drake after a not-so-great preseason opener. He started his day with a seven-yard run on third and three on the first drive to put the team at the 12-yard-line. On the next drive, he had a five-yard run, and converted a fourth and one to put the team in first and goal at the eight-yard line. They would score a TD two plays later.

Just prior to the half, he did what he does best, making a 14-yard catch out of the backfield.

S Roderic Teamer

Teamer has a battle on his hands to break onto this team. As is often the case in that situation, special teams are crucial. So, it certainly helped Teamer’s case that he made the first tackle of the day on a return, stopping the return man short of the 20-yard-line. Helping it even more was making another stop on a return just before the half for a loss.

He helped his case on defense with coverage on third and goal at the one to force an incompletion and a field goal. And on the next drive, coming up to lay a hard hit on a back after he got to the second level.

P AJ Cole

Cole had two punts in the game. One that went for 67 yards and the other for 50 yards. That’s an average of 58.5 yards per punt. Both were also stopped for a loss which means HIS NET (60.5) WAS HIGHER THAN HIS AVERAGE. That’s just insane. What a weapon he is.

Honorable Mention

T Jermaine Eluemunor – He wasn’t perfect, but he was a damn sight better than Brandon Parker was last week. And on a team looking for a reserve swing tackle, that’s very good news.

DT Andrew Billings – Nothing special, but he had his moments. Rare decent play on an interior D-line that was mostly getting pushed around all day.

RB Austin Walter – The only Raiders running back to average over four yards per carry. He showed good vision and instincts.

Busters

DT Neil Farrell Jr, DT Vernon Butler

Farrell and Butler got the bulk of the snaps after starters Kyle Peko and Andrew Billings played most of the early downs. And suddenly the interior D-line could stop nothing. On one drive in the second quarter, Butler gave up a seven-yard run, Farrell gave up a 14-yard run, and both of them gave up runs of seven yards and 12 yards. Between them they had one assist (Farrell).

C Dylan Parham

Coming in for Andre James at center in the second quarter was Parham. And on his third play, he lost track of his man on a stunt to give up a sack. To begin the third quarter, Parham got beat that led to a run stuff for a loss. Then to begin the fourth quarter, on first and goal from the three-yard-line, Parham gave up a run stuff for one yard. Let’s remember, center is not his natural position, so it could take him a while to get his feet under him there.

CB Chris Jones, CB Nate Brooks

These two came in the game fairly late. First up was Jones in the third quarter, who promptly gave up a 22-yard catch on fourth and five. Then a few plays later, on second and goal from the two, he gave up the touchdown catch. Next drive he gave up a six-yard catch.

Brooks came in after that and quickly gave up a 21-yard catch and an 16-yard catch on back-to-back plays.

TE Cole Fotheringham

Fotheringham came in the game in the second quarter. He has a tough road to try and make even the practice squad and he didn’t do himself any favors in this one. First up, he gave up a QB pressure that led to an incompletion. Then he gave up a run stuff. Then he had a flat drop. That’s all three of his duties in the offense – pass pro, run blocking, and receiving.

OG John Simpson

Simpson played just two drives before being swapped out for Alex Bars. In Simpson’s 23 snaps, he gave up three run stuffs, one for a loss. Based on his playing time and competition, his job seems safe at the moment. But he’s got to do better than he did in this one.

