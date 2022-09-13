Ballard, Reich get share of blame as Twitter reacts to Colts cutting Rodrigo Blankenship

That's the life of an NFL kicker.

Indianapolis Colts like the nerdy vibe of Rodrigo Blankenship, but that only goes so far when the kicks sail wide.

The third-year player missed a 42-yard game-winning field goal try in overtime Sunday against the Houston Texans. That and two late out-of-bounds kickoffs sealed his fate with the Colts, who released him Tuesday.

Blankenship has struggled since late in his rookie season, when he made 86.5% of his field goal tries, and he missed part of 2021 due to injury. His career long make is 53 yards, in 2020.

Here are some possibilities on who might replace Blankenship.

Doyel: Can Colts admit Rodrigo Blankenship has kicked himself out of job?

Insider: Colts should have seen Rodrigo Blankenship's miss coming, done more about it

Sometimes when it goes for kickers, it goes.



Blankenship started his career 30 for 33 (91%).



Since then, he’s 16 for 23 (69%). And then the kickoff issues compounded.



With no NFL track record to fall back on, the Colts had to try someone else.



Someone without those scars. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 13, 2022

I’ve always felt “who are you gonna get to replace him?” is a poor sports argument.



HC, QB, kicker, whatever - if you don’t feel like the person you have has/will ever get the job done, you have to move on to someone else, even if that someone is an unknown (and also fails). — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) September 13, 2022

Colts cut Rodrigo Blankenship because Wentz wasn’t there to blame. — steve (@CommandersNFL_) September 13, 2022

The Colts have waived K Rodrigo Blankenship per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/830hZTR7DI — Stokastic Fantasy Football (@StokasticFF) September 13, 2022

Colts are waiving Rodrigo Blankenship, time to hop on the next Migos album 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MCgKFgpsvm — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) September 13, 2022

I'm old enough to remember when Blankenship was anointed as a Hall of Famer before he was drafted. https://t.co/swpCaRaevt — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 13, 2022

Blankenship is a problem, but the real one is frank reich — Perrybr (@Perrybr231) September 13, 2022

Blankenship was a tough cut for the Colts obviously with his huge fan favorite following, but 1-4 in his career from 50+ is a huge liability for this team. Colts need to find a more reliable kicker with a bigger leg. — Thomas Crow (@ThomasCrow15) September 13, 2022

Some of it is that I was extremely spoiled watching Adam Vinateri for years, but I always felt queasy anytime Blankenship was going for an extra point or Field Goal. https://t.co/hjEQ0LWva2 — Bill Stinkwater (@KlausBromi) September 13, 2022

#Colts not drafting a kicker or signing a veteran free agent this offseason to compete with Rodrigo Blankenship looks awful in hindsight.



Scrambling for a new long-term kicker one week into the season. This one is on Ballard, folks. — Indy Source (@SourceIndiana) September 13, 2022

Blankenship isn't the reason the Colts lost that game. Maybe we should have better play calling and not always going for it at the goal line. He didn't do his part but other areas have lacked historically. — TYLER (@_tyleramos15) September 13, 2022

Colts release Rodrigo Blankenship.



Hot Rod is officially NotRod — 🅳🅄🄲🄺 🦆 🆁🅈🄰🄽 (@Duck__Ryan) September 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts cut kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after he struggles in Week 1