Ballard FC set to begin USL2 home schedule at Memorial Stadium this Friday

It was a championship moment they’ll never forget: A last-second goal, clinching a USL 2 national championship for Ballard FC in just their second season last August.

Now, the defending champs are back, with a new home venue – and simple instructions to get there.

"Just look at the Space Needle and drive in that direction," Ballard FC midfielder Peter Kingston joked.

This Friday night, Ballard FC hosts the first of eight home games at Memorial Stadium while their normal home stadium at Interbay undergoes improvements.

"To be at Memorial Stadium for this season is very exciting," team co-founder and president Sam Zisette said. "There are a lot more seats in that stadium and that stadium will be changing forever pretty soon under its big construction project, so it’s fun to be one of the last groups in that venue."

But the road to another USL 2 title will be much harder, with new semi-pro teams in Bellevue, West Seattle and Tacoma joining their division, upping the total number of USL2 teams nationwide to 128. It’s something new head coach and former Sounders FC player James Riley recently discussed on "Seattle Sports Live" on Fox 13.

"The Pacific Northwest and especially Seattle is a hot bed of soccer," Riley said. "And I think that’s a great illustration of that. The beneficiaries are going to be the collegiate player who just graduated, the high school player – for them to have places to play locally is amazing."

Added Zisette: "They all have that dream to play at the highest level. Our goal always is to provide that platform for them to get there."

Zisette added that a season ticket for all eight games is $99 and kids five years and younger are free. Tickets are available at GoBallardFC.com.

"We’re always looking for ways to make this as much as a family-friendly, community-oriented environment as possible," Zisette said.

That’s something that won’t change as they move down the road to Seattle Center starting this week.

"It’s gonna be an amazing atmosphere and it’s gonna be a crazy crowd for sure," said Ballard FC defender Khai Brisco. "We’re gonna put on a show for a W."