Ballack: Midfielder Can 'a very good option' for Germany defence

(L-R) Germany's Robin Koch, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck warm up during a training session for the team ahead of Sunday's UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match against Switzerland. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Former Germany captain Michael Ballack believes midfielder Emre Can could operate as a centre half in a back four or back three if Julian Nagelsmann decides he needs more experience in his defence.

Usual starter Jonathan Tah is suspended for their last-16 clash against as yet unknown opponents on Saturday in Dortmund. His central defensive partner Antonio Rüdiger is also struggling with hamstring problem and may not be fit.

Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck is expected to step in, with VfB Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton and Robin Koch of Eintracht Frankfurt also in the squad as centre backs but lacking experience.

But Ballack thinks Can could play with club team-mate Schlotterbeck as the Dortmund captain is "a very good option" and has played as a centre back at times in the Bundesliga.

Can was only called into the squad after Aleksandar Pavlović was ruled out of the Euros on the eve of the tournament. He has since come on in two of Germany's group matches in midfield, scoring in the opening 5-1 win over Scotland.

"If both Tah and Rüdiger are missing, that isn't great," added Ballack on MagentaTV.

Meanwhile, 2014 World Cup winner Miroslav Klose has played down suggestions striker Niclas Füllkrug should come into Germany's starting line-up after his late leveller against Switzerland on Sunday.

"The attack isn't causing problems. It's always a coach's decision, but I don't think Kai Havertz has played badly up until now," Klose, on his first day of pre-season training in charge of his new club Nuremberg, told reporters.

The record World Cup goalscorer said Füllkrug is vital as an impact player from the bench.

"It's also important that you always have players who can come on and make a difference," said Klose. "Everyone knows what Füllkrug can do."