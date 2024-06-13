What ball will be used at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 fever is spreading across the continent as supporters prepare themselves for a month-long festival of football.

While the actual football itself is obviously the star attraction, there are plenty of other elements of a major international tournament that excite, one of which being a brand new ball. There have been some absolute beauties over the years both at European Championships and World Cups, with Euro 1968 the first in which a bespoke ball was used.

But the Euro 2024 ball is a little different and more technologically advanced than previous releases, even helping the officials do their job at this summer's tournament in Germany.

Here is everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 ball.

What ball will be used at Euro 2024?

The Euro 2024 ball is officially named the 'Fussballliebe', translating to 'love of football' in German, and provides a clean and stylish look. Produced by adidas - the manufacturers of every unique Euros ball ever created - it boasts colourful triangles throughout, as well as the tournament logo.

According to the UEFA website: "The design represents the movement of the ball and the energy of the game, while the use of bold colours celebrates the vibrance that the competing nations bring. Illustrations of each of the tournament's stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city."

How Euro 2024 ball will help officials

The special thing about the Fussballliebe is that it will help referees and VAR make more accurate decisions as it contains a chip within it that can detect exactly the moment in which the ball was struck. That information is relayed to officials, with the ball sending data 500 times a second.

The Fussballliebe's impressive technology should enable officials to make decisions regarding offsides and handballs far quicker, which can only be a good thing when done accurately. It's the first UEFA ball to ever use 'Connected Ball Technology' to help officials.

How much does Euro 2024 ball cost?

For those looking to add the Euro 2024 ball to their collection, the regular version sold on the adidas website will set fans back £35. The smaller size kids' football costs less at £23, while the adults' Fussballliebe costs the same amount if bought in a different colour scheme.

However, those wishing to acquire the 'Pro' version of the Fussballliebe may need to take out a second mortgage, with £130 the price tag when bought via adidas.